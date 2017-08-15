Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market to 2021 by Technology, Device Type & Region

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global semiconductor advanced packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor advanced packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale of semiconductor capital equipment to end-use segments.The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Changes in wafer size. The semiconductor industry has seen a drastic transition in wafer size over the last five decades (1910-2016). The industry is focusing on producing larger diameter wafers, which is expected to cut down the manufacturing cost by 20%-25%.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Complex semiconductor IC designs. The number of features and functionalities offered by consumer electronic devices is on the rise as electronic device manufacturers look to differentiate their offerings from those of competitors.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rapid technological changes. The rapid technological advancements in wafer processing have always been a major challenge faced by vendors in the semiconductor advanced packaging market. The semiconductor industry is continuously seeing transitions, such as the miniaturization of nodes and the increase in wafer sizes with respect to ultra-large-scale integration (ULSI) fabrication technology.





Key Vendors

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE)

Amkor Technology

Samsung Semiconductor (SAMSUNG)

TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)

Other Prominent Vendors

China Wafer Level CSP

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

FlipChip International

HANA Micron

Interconnect Systems (Molex)

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET)

King Yuan Electronics

Tongfu Microelectronics

Nepes

Powertech Technology (PTI)

SIGNETICS

Tianshui Huatian

Ultratech

UTAC

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Technology Landscape



Part 06: Market Landscape



Part 07: Segmentation By Packaging Technology



Part 08: Segmentation By Device Type



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Appendix





