Global Semiconductor Advanced Packaging Market to 2021 by Technology, Device Type & Region

The global semiconductor advanced packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% during the period 2017-2021
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global semiconductor advanced packaging market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale of semiconductor capital equipment to end-use segments.The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Changes in wafer size. The semiconductor industry has seen a drastic transition in wafer size over the last five decades (1910-2016). The industry is focusing on producing larger diameter wafers, which is expected to cut down the manufacturing cost by 20%-25%.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Complex semiconductor IC designs. The number of features and functionalities offered by consumer electronic devices is on the rise as electronic device manufacturers look to differentiate their offerings from those of competitors.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rapid technological changes. The rapid technological advancements in wafer processing have always been a major challenge faced by vendors in the semiconductor advanced packaging market. The semiconductor industry is continuously seeing transitions, such as the miniaturization of nodes and the increase in wafer sizes with respect to ultra-large-scale integration (ULSI) fabrication technology.
Key Vendors
- Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE)
- Amkor Technology
- Samsung Semiconductor (SAMSUNG)
- TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company)
Other Prominent Vendors
- China Wafer Level CSP
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
- FlipChip International
- HANA Micron
- Interconnect Systems (Molex)
- Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET)
- King Yuan Electronics
- Tongfu Microelectronics
- Nepes
- Powertech Technology (PTI)
- SIGNETICS
- Tianshui Huatian
- Ultratech
- UTAC
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Technology Landscape
Part 06: Market Landscape
Part 07: Segmentation By Packaging Technology
Part 08: Segmentation By Device Type
Part 09: Geographical Segmentation
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Appendix
