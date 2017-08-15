ABI Research's whitepaper, The New Ecosystem for Prognostics and Preventative Maintenance in Software-Defined Vehicles, highlights the exponential growth rate of the connected car transportation sector, with estimated global automotive prognostic spending expected to exceed $21 billion by 2020 and telematics service subscriptions to surpass 7 million by 2021. The report provides detailed insights into the rapid development of connected transportation ecosystems, the role of emerging purpose-built AI maintenance platforms, and the substantial return on investment that predictive maintenance is delivering to connected enterprises.

"We are entering the next era in consumer and commercial transportation, one where reactive, corrective, and consumption-based repairs subside in favor of strategic preventative maintenance and data-driven diagnostics," says Susan Beardslee, Senior Analyst at ABI Research. "Predii delivers a critical piece of the connected transport ecosystem, providing a unique technology solution using predictive intelligence."

The comprehensive ABI Research analysis also forecasts tremendous benefits for the entire transportation sector and provides a glimpse into how future advancements in telematics and prognostic technology will continue to deliver measureable results, including up to a 75 percent reduction in equipment and asset breakdowns, and a reduction in downtime of up to 45 percent.

"We are delighted that our innovations have been recognized by ABI Research, an industry leader in research and analysis, as examples of the tremendous technological and financial potential within the AI prognostics and preventative maintenance sector," says Predii Founder and CEO Tilak Kasturi. "We look forward to seeing our Repair Intelligence™ platform continue to serve the growing needs of our technical partners and customers in the coming years."

Predii will also be a featured speaker at the IoT Solutions World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, and will participate in a new artificial intelligence and machine learning event series in San Francisco, London and Zurich as part of the AI Influencers workshop series this fall.

About Predii

Predii creates practical solutions for maintenance and repair challenges using big data and artificial intelligence (AI) through Predii Repair Intelligence™, an innovative machine learning platform that is designed to remove diagnostic guesswork and reduce operational, maintenance and repair costs for equipment, machinery, and devices. Underpinning a wide range of products, Predii Repair Intelligence™ currently processes more than two billion service records per month. Predii is transforming the repair and maintenance of connected machinery and equipment for businesses and consumers, while unlocking new sources of service revenue and increasing time and cost efficiencies. Based in Silicon Valley, Predii was founded in 2013 by Tilak Kasturi, and has offices around the world including locations in California, Colorado, and India.

For more information visit: www.predii.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170815005333/en/

Contacts:

Global Results Communications

Gabe Uribe/Lora Wilson

949-608-0276

predii@globalresultspr.com