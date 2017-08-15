Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur 2017 Summer Launch held, with international car rental as its main focus

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 15, 2017, "Hello, World" Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur 2017 Summer Launch of the International Car Rental Business was held in Shenzhen. At the launch conference, Mr. Hu Xulei, CMO of Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur officially announced Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur's overseas business. The debut of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Line of Shouqiprovided another surprise to attendees.

At the launch ceremony, Mr. Hu Xulei gave a detailed introduction of the achievements that Shouqi has made in 2017, and at the same time announced the focus of the conference-- the launch of its international car rental business, version 1.0. The international car rental business includes airport pickup services and package tours, including airport pickup, drop-off, half-day rental, full day rental and multi-day rental, with the option for users to choose among the five kinds of services as they like. Shouqi's launching of its international car rental business aims to enrich car use scenarios and execute overseas travel business. While letting more people experience VIP service, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeuris building an overseas travel brand and exploring the market.