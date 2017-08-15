COLUMBUS, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- HighCom Global Security, Inc. (OTC: HCGS), as part of its corporate restructuring plan to focus on international expansion, is pleased to introduce Craig B. Campbell as its chief executive officer. The Company also announces reorganization of its HighCom Security, Inc. subsidiary and the formation of a new board of directors. These appointments are in conjunction with the Company's official name change and reorganization, reported on August 4, 2017.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, HighCom Global Security, Inc. ("HighCom Global") will operate under the guidance of Mr. Campbell, who will spearhead re-focusing efforts and key corporate initiatives. Mr. Campbell is an experienced and dynamic entrepreneur who has shown the ability to create exponential growth in the security industry. He has been recognized as E&Y's Entrepreneur of the Year, a recipient of Canada's Top 40 under 40 award, and is a Harvard Business School alumnus.

As part of the restructuring, HighCom Security, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of HighCom Global, will be divided into two entities: HighCom Armor Solutions, Inc. ("HighCom Armor"), which will service the personal protective equipment market worldwide; and BlastGard Technologies, Inc. ("BlastGard"), which will house the patented BlastWrap blast mitigation technology.

The Company is also pleased to introduce the new HighCom Global Board of Directors, which will be instrumental in moving the Company to the next level and truly become a global leader in the safety and security industry.

The following directors were elected for a one-year term:

Paul Sparkes - Chairman of the Board. Mr. Sparkes has extensive background in public affairs, media, government and finance.

Craig B. Campbell - CEO of HighCom Global Security, Inc.

Curt Cronin - former Navy SEAL Commander and currently CEO of Kaizen International. Kaizen International works with the world's largest and most dynamic companies to drive extraordinary success on an accelerated timeframe.

Andrew Blott - a finance and business professional on Wall Street and Bay Street. Mr. Blott has a proven record of growing small to mid-size companies.

Bill Buckley - a high-level, large-cap business executive with vast experience and success in multiple entities. Mr. Buckley holds a degree in mechanical engineering, an MBA, and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School.

"We are pleased to announce the successful execution of our restructuring strategy to expand our international focus," says Campbell. "HighCom Global's brands and products are highly relevant to security and defense needs worldwide, and with the assemblage of a world-class board of directors, we have access to high-level industry experts, finance capital and business acumen which will support our strategic plan of growth, both vertical and horizontal, over several sectors in the security market."

About HighCom Global Security, Inc.

Highcom Global is a leading provider of equipment and services for the security and defense industries. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we're establishing a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Its HighCom Armor division provides high performance and affordable body armor, personal protective equipment, and armor systems and related accessories, while its BlastGard division has patented BlastWrap® technology that acts as a "virtual tent" to effectively mitigate blast effects and suppress post-blast fires.

