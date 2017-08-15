LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AGTK), www.AgritekHoldings.com, a fully integrated, active cannabis real estate investor and branding consultant in the legal cannabis sector, today announced the timely filing of the Company's second quarter financial results for 2017. The filings may be viewed at www.AgritekHoldings.com under the investors section or the following link:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AGTK/filings

B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Agritek Holdings, stated, "We are pleased with the progress of our second quarter results and encouraged by the overall progress that we have made since uplisting to the OTCQX. Our first consulting revenues, initial release of newly branded products now in inventory, and the increased equity in our property portfolio including Colorado and Puerto Rico operations all show a strategic execution of our business strategy within the cannabis sector."

"Year to date, we have doubled our brand portfolio from two brands to four brands, assembled a team of best-in-class brand management professionals to drive organic growth, and we have positioned our company with new institutional investors to increase our balance sheet to execute on our land and brand acquisition strategies. With our five year operations agreement for our 25,000 square foot cultivation facility in Puerto Rico moving toward production and a newly executed Letter of Intent for an additional operations agreement in Washington State with one of the largest licensed operators with revenues in this highly favorable jurisdiction, there is still much work to be done, but certainly an exciting time for Agritek Holdings Inc.," further stated Friedman.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc., (www.AgritekHoldings.com) a pioneer within the medicinal marijuana space, provides innovative technology, brands and agricultural solutions for both the medicinal and recreational cannabis industry. Agritek Holdings, Inc. presently owns or manages property in Colorado, Puerto Rico and Canada and has licenses with permitted facilities in California approved for cultivation as well as manufacturing capabilities. The company owns several Hemp and cannabis brands for distribution including MD Vapes, MicroDose Strips, "Hemp Pops" and "California Premiums." Agritek Holdings, Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

