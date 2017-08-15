TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX: TGO) (www.terago.ca), today announced that it has signed the largest data centre services agreement in Company history. The colocation agreement with a Canadian IT services provider is in respect to the Company's Vancouver Vault data centre facility.

The services pursuant to this multi-year, multi-million dollar agreement are expected to be provisioned in the fourth quarter of 2017, ramping to full implementation by the first half of 2018. When fully implemented, TeraGo's data centre utilization will approach approximately 40%."

"We are pleased that our efforts to deliver on our strategic plan are bearing fruit", commented Tony Ciciretto, President and CEO of TeraGo. "We are committed to creating value for our customers and shareholders by unlocking the value of our existing assets. Our hybrid IT messaging is resonating well with mid-market customers and with our data centre and network assets, we are uniquely positioned to help customers put their IT workloads in the right place, be it on-premise, colocation, private cloud or public cloud with AWS."

About TeraGo

TeraGo provides businesses across Canada and internationally with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves approximately 4,000 business customers in 46 major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg. TeraGo Networks is a Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) and was recognized by IDC as a Major Player in MarketScape Cloud Vendor Assessment. TeraGo Networks was also selected as one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers for 2017.

