The 10th Edition of ASIAWATER 2018 Organises Technical Visit Related to Water Resources Management and Water Security at Lembaga Air Perak (LAP), Ipoh

IPOH, Malaysia, Aug 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --UBM Malaysia, organiser of ASIAWATER 2018-- 'The largest water and wastewater event for developing Asia' organised a site visit to the Ulu Kinta Water Treatment Plant and Sultan Azlan Shah Dam in Ulu Kinta with the support of Lembaga Air Perak (LAP) today. The site visit is part of the ASIAWATER 2018 media tour and marketing campaign in promoting awareness on conserving and managing water resources for adequate, safe and affordable water services and preserving the surrounding environment. The initiative reflects on one of the Malaysia's water vision 2020 towards achieving developed nation status by 2020.

The Ulu Kinta Water Treatment Plant obtained the raw water supply from the catchment area upstream of Ulu Kinta River. The Water Treatment Plant is fully equipped with the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) System that provides an integrated, real time data acquisition and monitoring system for the production and distribution activities of treated water. The water supply production from the Ulu Kinta Water Treatment Plant is monitored by Ministry of Health with samples analysed by Chemistry Department and overseen by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), as the industry regulator. The Sultan Azlan Shah Dam was officially opened in 2007 with the aim of increasing the water supply in Kinta Valley to 639 million litres per day in order to meet the water demand until 2020.

Ms. Eliane Van Doorn, Director of Business Development, UBM ASEAN said, "For the 10th edition of ASIAWATER 2018, we have chosen to visit the Ulu Kinta Water Treatment Plant and Sultan Azlan Shah Dam which are both managed by Lembaga Air Perak (LAP). LAP has successfully implemented an effective planning system to ensure sufficient water resources to meet the growing demand for treated water in Perak. The success of LAP is also attributable to the Asset-light structure adopted by the Board with the support of the Federal Government. To date, the board has effectively laid out 10,792 km of piping which contributed clean water supply to 100% of the urban locations and 98% of rural areas in Perak."

The ASIAWATER 2018 central theme 'Partnership for Growth and a Sustainable Water Future' is to promote public, private and community partnership (PPCP) and showcasing the latest technologies and effective solutions in water management and water security.

The event continues to have the support from water management central agencies which includes the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KeTTHA), Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (NRE), National Water Services Commission (SPAN) and Department of Drainage and Irrigation (DID).

The 10th edition of ASIAWATER 2018, co-located with the 5th edition of Asia Water Resource Expo (AWARE'18) will be held from 10-12 April at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia.

With more than 1,000 exhibiting companies and international pavilions from Austria, China, Denmark, EU, Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Germany and Water Environment Federation (WEF), the event is expected to welcome over 19,000 delegates and visitors from 48 countries/regions. ASIAWATER 2018 will be accompanied with free-to-attend sessions and technology seminars from local and international experts addressing the opportunities, latest technologies and challenges within the water and wastewater industry.

With over 80 percent of space has already been booked by exhibitors, ASIAWATER 2018 is on track for another success with an excellent turnout. Amongst the exhibiting companies include Ebara Pumps, CNP, Molecor (SEA), Tsurumi Pump, Xylem, Salcon, Prominent, Greendex, Solidium, Arachem, George Fisher and many more.

ASIAWATER Expo & Forum is the longest running and leading trade event for water and wastewater industry in Asia. The event is held biennial in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and has continues to be the one-stop regional hub for water experts, industry professionals and major investors from all over the world. The event offers a stream of business opportunities as well as developing Asia's water management and infrastructure.

