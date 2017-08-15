HERNDON, Va., 2017-08-15 14:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) today announced that its subsidiary located in London, IGX Global, has launched a new website at www.igxglobal.com. The responsive design helps users quickly navigate through IGX Global's broad offerings-aligned with the company's cloud, security, and digital infrastructure strategies.



The new website delivers a redesigned online presence and conveys the company's brand to help customers with the digitization of their businesses and drive transformative business outcomes. The site's intuitive navigation focuses on the company's core competencies, with content organized by solutions, services, security, financing, the market's top IT partners, and industry verticals. It also incorporates predictive search capabilities and newly-aligned taxonomy for an improved user experience.



"We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for customers, investors, and partners to better understand our offerings and commitment to supporting organizations' global requirements," said Thomas Duffy, regional vice president of sales for IGX Global at ePlus. "We have put a great deal of effort into making sure the new website highlights our areas of strength where IGX Global holds a clear competitive advantage, including our transformational business solutions, holistic security methodology, and services and technical expertise, all delivered through our lifecycle management approach."



About IGX Global, An ePlus Technology, inc. Company



IGX Global delivers an expansive scope of products and services, which spans cloud computing, virtualization, managed hosting, software development, mobile, systems, IP networks, and complex billing solutions. IGX Global works with a carefully selected group of vendors and designs, deploys, and supports best-of-breed high performance, low latency infrastructure and security solutions. IGX Global began delivering professional services in the UK in 2005. Its vision is to become the leading trusted advisor for all IT related solutions in EMEA.



About ePlus inc.



ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,200 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ePlusinc and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ePlus. ePlus. Where Technology Means More®.



ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. OneCloud is a trademark of OneCloud Consulting, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.



Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, possible adverse effects resulting from financial market disruption and general slowdown of the U.S. economy such as our current and potential customers delaying or reducing technology purchases, increasing credit risk associated with our customers and vendors, reduction of vendor incentive programs, and restrictions on our access to capital necessary to fund our operations; our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; the possibility of goodwill impairment charges in the future; significant adverse changes in, reductions in, or losses of relationships with major customers or vendors; the demand for and acceptance of, our products and services; our ability to adapt our services to meet changes in market developments; our ability to implement comprehensive plans for the integration of sales forces, cost containment, asset rationalization, systems integration and other key strategies; our ability to reserve adequately for credit losses; our ability to secure our electronic and other confidential information; future growth rates in our core businesses; the impact of competition in our markets; the possibility of defects in our products or catalog content data; our ability to adapt to changes in the IT industry and/or rapid change in product standards; our ability to realize our investment in leased equipment; our ability to hire and retain sufficient qualified personnel; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.



