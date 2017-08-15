Legal Cannabis Revenue on Pace to Soar Past $7 Billion as North American Politics Continue to Push for Legalization

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

While local and state governments have reaped the revenue benefits legal cannabis has provided, grounds for new legislation continues to grow in popularity while sales in North America reached $6.7 billion in 2016, and that's without full legislation across the country or in Canada. Funding for the development of grow facilities, as well as advanced CBD-extraction methods, is increasing as momentum continues for Companies such as Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTC: FFRMF) (CSE:FFT), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB) (OTC: ACBFF), Agritek Holdings Inc. (OTC: AGTK), InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: IN) (OTC: IMLFF) and Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: AMFE)

Future Farm Technologies Inc.(CSE: FFT.CN) (OTCQB: FFRMF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Conditional Lease Commitment with Veteran's Capital Corp, a specialty finance company providing financial and leasing services to various types of business clients ("Veterans Capital"). Veterans Capital has agreed to provide the Company with a secured lease line of credit in an amount not to exceed $500,000.00. The Lease will be secured by the Company's previously announced cannabis extraction equipment. Read this and more news for Future Farm at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/ffrmf.html

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Veterans Capital," says William Gildea, CEO of Future Farm. "Veterans' line of credit will provide Future Farm with access to capital that will help to expand our cannabis extraction business."

Future Farm would also like to take this opportunity to announce that a Shareholder Conference Call will be held at 10:00 AM ET on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. Dial-in information will be made available at a later date. The Company invites all Shareholders to attend and to submit questions no later than Friday, September 15th at 5:00 PM ET. Questions may be emailed to investor@futurefarmtech.com. Watch the Latest Future Farm Extraction Video at: https://youtu.be/7_BueNu6-5Y

In additional news and developments in the industry this week:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB.TO) (OTCQX: ACBFF) came to a close up 2.60% at $1.97 on Monday on over 300,000 shares traded by the market close on OTCQX and up over 2% at $2.51 trading over 900,000 shares on the Toronto Exchange . The company recently announced Nilda Rivera , Nick Whitehead , Dieter MacPherson and Debra Wilson have been appointed as Vice Presidents and Officers of the Company. Nilda Rivera , who has served as Aurora's Controller and Corporate Secretary since August, 2015, has been promoted to Vice President Finance, reporting to the CFO. Ms. Rivera has more than 20 years of experience in accounting, financial reporting and corporate governance with public companies. As Vice President, Finance, she will be a strategic leader for the Company and be involved in directing operations related to global manufacturing controllership, shared services transaction processing, and corporate accounting.



Agritek Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: AGTK) finished Monday up 17.38% on just over f 5.4 million by the market close. The company recently announced that phase one of construction will begin this month at the 1919 Clinic's 25,000 square foot cultivation and manufacturing facility located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Agritek Holdings will provide funding for the build out of the operation, extraction and all equipment as well as cultivation experts under the Agritek team through its executed five (5) year Operations and Licensing Agreement with 1919 Clinic. The Operations and Licensing Agreement entitles Agritek to multiple revenue streams including monthly consulting fees, equipment lease back fees, as well as exclusivity for the sale of Agritek brands including vape products, oils and edibles upon meeting all the standards as set forth for legal operation by the Department of Health for Puerto Rico. l

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: IN.CN) (OTCQB: IMLFF) closed down slightly on Monday at $0.2132 trading over 1.29 million shares on the OTCQB and up slightly at $0.275 trading over 1.6 Million shares on the Canadian CSE exchange. InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the Company.

Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC: AMFE) closed up slightly on Monday on over 2.4 million shares traded by the market close. The company recently announced several updates regarding ongoing developments within the company. The distribution division has been busy fulfilling orders for the 500+ accounts which were newly acquired in July/August. Many new sku's have been added to our product selection since the beginning of Fiscal Q1 to assist with the further growth and expansion of the distribution division. The company has already completed shipping on the majority of received orders resulting from the recently announced largest sales campaign initiative in company history which kicked off last month. This consisted of over 9,000 orders which have already been fulfilled less than halfway into Fiscal Q1 2018.

