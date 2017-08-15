ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Altius Minerals Corporation ("Altius") (TSX: ALS) announces the strengthening of its management team with Chad Wells accepting an expanded senior management role as Vice President of Business Development and the appointment of Ms. Flora Wood as Director of Investor Relations and Mr. Mark Raguz as Royalty Manager and Analyst.

Under the newly created position of Vice President Business Development, Chad will have responsibility for business origination with respect to both of Altius's Project Generation and Royalty business segments. In particular, Chad will lead efforts to commercialize Altius's mineral exploration project interests and manage the related portfolio of public equities, while continuing to seek out new development stage royalty investment opportunities. Chad is an exploration geologist who has played a key role in developing and implementing Altius's strategies since 2003.

Flora Wood has 20 years of experience leading investor relations and communications for equity and debt stakeholders, mainly concentrated in the mining, construction and steel-making sectors. She is a past recipient of IR Magazine's Best IRO award (Canadian mid-cap) and was most recently Director of Investor Relations at Sherritt International. Flora will be responsible for further professionalizing and expanding Altius's institutional and retail investor awareness as the company now begins to achieve significant scale in terms of its cash flow generation and investment realization.

Mark Raguz joins Altius from Dundee Capital Markets where he served as Vice President, Investment Banking in their mining group. Prior to investment banking, Mark worked as a buy-side mining analyst for a resources-focused investment fund and in equity research at a leading independent investment dealer. He has served as a director of various listed companies and holds a Bachelor of Applied Science from the Lassonde Mineral Engineering program at the University of Toronto. Mark will lead our efforts to analyze new development and production stage royalty investment opportunities while also taking responsibility for ongoing analysis and optimization of the existing royalty portfolio.

Brian Dalton, CEO of Altius commented, "As Altius approaches its 20th anniversary its royalty revenues and investments are growing strongly. Mineral sector sentiment and commodity prices have turned positive again after a solid five year down-turn, during which we seized upon many counter-cyclical opportunities that are now beginning to generate outsized returns. In addition, we have gained excellent access to capital as a result of our relationships with several major commercial banks and through our new association with Fairfax Financial. Altius therefore finds itself well positioned to maximize value creation potential for its shareholders and this strengthening of our management team reflects on our commitment to do just that."

About Altius

Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams that generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These are located in Canada and Brazil and produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre-development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. In addition, Altius holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests.

Altius has 43,335,654 shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

