

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Air Berlin PLC (AIBEF.PK) said Tuesday that it filed for insolvency proceedings after main shareholder Etihad Airways PJSC withdrew its financial support. Luftverkehrs KG and airberlin technik GmbH and will be filed for further subsidiaries of the Air Berlin group. It is not intended to file a petition for the opening of insolvency proceedings for NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH and Leisure Cargo GmbH.



Air Berlin has filed with the competent local district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg a petition for the opening of debtor-in-possession insolvency proceedings today. In addition, a petition for the opening of debtor-in-possession insolvency proceedings has been filed with the local district court of Berlin-Charlottenburg for Air Berlin PLC & Co.



Air Berlin Board determined that it has no longer a positive continuation prognosis. The reason for this conclusion is that its main shareholder Etihad Airways PJSC has notified Air Berlin PLC of the fact that it will not provide any further financial support to the Air Berlin group, the discount carrier said in a statement.



Furthermore, two members of the Board of Directors of Air Berlin PLC who were appointed upon nomination by Etihad Airways PJSC have resigned from their offices.



Meanwhile, Air Berlin said that there are ongoing negotiations with Lufthansa and other parties regarding the disposal of business units.



The German Federal Government, Lufthansa and other parties are supporting Air Berlin in its restructuring efforts. The German Federal Government is supporting Air Berlin with a bridging loan secured by a federal guarantee to maintain flight operations.



The flight operations of Air Berlin PLC & Co. Luftverkehrs KG, Luftfahrtgesellschaft Walter mbH, NIKI Luftfahrt GmbH and Belair Airlines AG will be continued, Air Berlin .



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX