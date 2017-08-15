Application coined most important ever built on Ethereum opens sale of FUEL tokens

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2017) - The user-friendly smart contract creation tool "Etherparty" has announced the global pre-sale event of its platform's native FUEL token.

"This will be a one most transformative blockchain applications released to date" stated Kevin Hobbs, CEO at Vanbex, the developers behind the Etherparty platform.

"We are continually educating people on the adaptation of blockchain technologies and Etherparty is pivotal to that," stated Hobbs. "Etherparty allows the general public who are unfamiliar with coding and programming to be able to benefit from blockchain and smart contract technologies when applying them to their daily activities or operations."

Etherparty was unveiled at the Crypto Financing conference in London on July 7 and then presented at Coinscrum Meetup.

"This is a fully functional blockchain product that has real-world applications. It is also the opportune time to launch the Etherparty application as governments worldwide have recently boosted talks to embrace blockchain technologies and exchanges like the CBOE, seek to list their own cryptocurrencies." stated Hobbs, who recently demonstrated the Etherparty platform to multiple audiences.

"Whether you are an employer creating contracts, a business that uses supply chain management, or a project in the cryptocurrency space looking to do an ICO, it can all be done on Etherparty, in minutes, in the most secure, efficient and cost-effective way to date", according to Etherparty Architect Brian Onn.

Funds raised will help grow the Etherparty development team who plan to release a version of the platform to market by end of year. A beta version has already launched and Etherparty is currently accepting up to 500 testers.

"We have been able to prove that real world information is able to interact with Smart Contracts, and now we are launching an ICO to further our development and research in making Smart Contracts easy to use and accessible," stated Founder, Lisa Cheng.

The Etherparty coin offering will offer a secure way to accept funds during the pre-sale phase using a process that will be handled via a SAFT, or simple agreement for future tokens.

"From a technology viewpoint, the Etherparty Platform is a whole new paradigm in smart contract development and deployment. With numerous security audited Solidity contracts at the platform user's disposal," said Onn.

About Etherparty

Etherparty is a contract wizard that removes the complexity of creating, managing and executing smart contracts on any blockchain. The platform allows users with zero knowledge of smart contract programming to create an enforceable, self-executing digital agreement for all types of transactions.

Media Contact

Kevin Hobbs

Chief Executive Officer

k@etherparty.io

Ph# 1 (888) 355-2976