Herald Finance: These 3 Stocks Deserve Your Attention

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / Banks and technology firms helped to lead the charge of the bulls on Monday August 14th. The Standard & Poor's 500 rose 19 points, or 0.8%, to 2,460 as well as other indexes. The political climate surrounding the recent stress between the U.S. and North Korea, subsided. "Tech companies are beating earnings way better than any other group in the S&P, so we do think that's going to continue," Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, told CNBC on August 11. This having been said, 3 stocks to watch in August include Medical Imaging Corp (OTC PINK: MEDD), DryShips, Inc. (DRYS), and AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO).

Medical Imaging Corp (MEDD) is a provider of comprehensive medical imaging services to patients and client hospitals in the United States and Canada. The company does this through its four Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and its Teleradiology Services. The company's already announced that it has begun an upgrade of various medical imaging equipment at its sites to meet new federal requirements. The medical/diagnostic imaging and is expected to reach ~USD 36.43 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2021. Right now shares of Medical Imaging Corp trade in a range of $0.071 to $0.085 Full Report on (MEDD)

DryShips, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) saw pre market trading volume pick up. The company is a diversified owner of ocean going cargo vessels that operate worldwide. On August 11, DryShips announced that in connection with the transactions announced earlier, it has terminated the common stock purchase agreement, dated April 3, 2017, by and between the Company and Kalani Investments Limited. In addition to this, the Company has agreed not to conduct any equity offerings until after December 31, 2017, without the prior approval of the majority of its unaffiliated shareholders.

After hitting lows of $1.27 on August 8, the stock has been up as high as $6 during pre market trading on August 14. Current pre market activity on Tuesday August 15 shows a trading range between $3.45 and $3.55.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) reported financial results for the second quarter, last week. AVEO ended Q2 2017 with $40.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as compared with $23.3 million at December 31, 2016. Further guidance suggests that AVEO will be able to support 2018 oprations and stated, "We believe that our $40.1 million in cash resources would allow us to fund our planned operations into the fourth quarter of 2018."

Since August 4, shares of AVEO have climbed from a low of $2.33 to pre-market highs of $3.31 on August 15.

HeraldFinance.com ("HF") is owned by MAD Media Publishing LLC, a Nevada corporation. HF produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. HF has not been compensated: an affiliate company of ("HF") MIDAM VENTURES LLC has been compensated $150,000 by a non-affiliate 3rd party for a period beginning 8/8/2017 and ending 9/7/2017 to publicly disseminate information about MEDD. We own zero shares.

