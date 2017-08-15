CPR Cell Phone Repair: CPR Opens New Store in Hickory, NC

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2017 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Hickory, NC. CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates Joe Forth and Brent Belch on the opening of their seventh CPR franchise store.

"We're proud to be opening yet another CPR location with Joe and Brent. Because of their efforts, the Charlotte, NC area is one of CPR's best served markets," says Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Joe and Brent have great experience both in and out of the CPR franchise system, and we're sure this new location will be just as successful as the others under their ownership."

Located about 60 miles north of Charlotte, Hickory is a growing city with lots of local shopping and a family-focused atmosphere. CPR Hickory aims to be the area's most trusted source for fast and affordable repair services on the most popular gadgets. The staff is looking forward to providing the Hickory community with quality solutions and services at a better price.

"We're so excited to open our seventh store with the CPR franchise network," says Joe and Brent. "We're from the Lake Norman area and are thrilled to be expanding into the Hickory area."

Joe and Brent also own CPR stores in Greensboro, Raleigh, University City, South Charlotte, Charlotte, Mooresville, and Huntersville. Their experience in the CPR network, as well as their combined 60-plus years in corporate managements, sales, operations, and finance, makes the pair a wonderful asset to the CPR family. When Joe and Brent aren't hard at work with their stores, they enjoy spending time outdoors golfing and boating.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Hickory is located at:

2276 Highway 70 SE

Hickory, NC 28602

Please contact the store at 828-855-3465 or via email: store@cpr-hickory.com.

Please visit the website: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/hickory-nc.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 350 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. In both 2016 and 2017 CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2017 CPR was ranked in the top 100 tier of the List and was ranked #1 in the electronic repairs category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

