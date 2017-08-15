

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of July, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.



The report said retail sales climbed by 0.6 percent in July after rising by a revised 0.3 percent in June. Economists had expected sales to increase by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.2 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



Excluding a jump in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales still rose by 0.5 percent in July following a 0.1 percent uptick in June. Ex-auto sales had been expected to increase by 0.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX