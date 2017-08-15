SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- mLab, the fully managed cloud Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) for MongoDB, today announced availability in all fourteen Amazon Web Services (AWS) Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) regions. As mLab's worldwide customer growth accelerates, the expansion allows the company to better serve businesses throughout North America, EMEA, and APAC.

mLab's fully managed cloud database service adds AWS's Frankfurt, Mumbai, and Seoul regions, completing global support for developers who want to focus on building their product -- and not on managing their databases. Due in large part to a continual geographic expansion of data center availability across AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, mLab has seen a 77% increase in database volume over the past year. Customers choose mLab's cloud database service because of its automated provisioning and scaling of MongoDB databases, backup and recovery, 24/7 monitoring and alerting, web-based management tools, and expert support.

Organizations relying on mLab always have the capability to control where their data resides. Customers can choose to deploy their cloud databases to the data center nearest to their application and user base, in order to achieve the lowest latency and best performance possible. By offering access to every AWS region available worldwide, mLab customers have the complete menu of geographic options to select from, empowering them to make the best choices for their business' needs.

"mLab understands that proximity to AWS regions is absolutely critical to applications with latency-sensitive workloads," said Will Shulman, CEO, mLab. "We're committed to providing developers with on-demand, scalable, and secure MongoDB databases that are always up and always fast. We're proud to now offer full AWS availability in addition to our Google and Azure options."

Developers looking to try out mLab's Database-as-a-Service can get started with 500MB free on AWS: https://mlab.com/.

About mLab

mLab is a fully managed cloud database service featuring automated provisioning and scaling of MongoDB databases, backup and recovery, 24/7 monitoring and alerting, web-based management tools, and expert support. mLab's Database-as-a-Service platform powers over half a million databases across multiple cloud providers and allows developers to focus their attention on product development instead of operations.

Headquartered in the Mission/Potrero area of San Francisco, mLab is backed by premier venture and angel investors including Foundry Group, Baseline Ventures, Upfront Ventures, Freestyle Capital, and David Cohen of TechStars.