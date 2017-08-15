ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Hourglass Brewing, a Longwood, Florida brewery specializing in creating world-class and outlandish beers made from exotic ingredients from across the globe, announces the expansion of its distribution into Georgia and South Carolina. Prior to this announcement, Hourglass beers have solely been available within the Florida market, but with continuous growth and success since its 2012 opening, the brewery is moving forward with expansion plans. In addition to its distribution expansion, the brewery is also expanding its home location with a brand new designated sour facility, a direct result of its incredibly popular sour and wild ales.

"We're extremely excited to begin sharing our beers with the Georgia and South Carolina craft beer markets," said Mike DeLancett, Hourglass Brewing's co-head brewer. "Ever since we opened five years ago, it's been a major goal of ours to expand our distribution into other states, and after many years spent working to perfect our offerings while exploring new and adventurous flavor possibilities, we've finally made this dream a reality."

The latest addition of Hourglass' designated sour facility is playing a big role in the expansion, as most of the brewery's out of state distribution will be its wild ale and sour lines. Having Dual Head Brewer status, meaning the brewery employs two Co-Head Brewers, Hourglass has the unique ability to produce more new and creative brews than most traditional breweries. The new sour facility is 5,500 square feet and will feature numerous barrels, casks and foeders totaling an increase of more than 300 barrels of wild fermentation space. Two highly anticipated brew flavors coming from this designated facility are Veruca, a barrel fermented sour nut porter with tiger nut, cashew, chestnut, almond and graham cracker, and Gene, a red wine barrel fermented sour with more than 15 varieties of berries. It will also facilitate regular production of the brewery's house-mixed fermentation Saison du Sablier, while increasing its production of more fixtures, seasonals and collaborations.

"We started brewing our line of sour beers, Sourglass, in 2015 which feature foeder fermented farmhouse ales, stainless aged wild ales and barrel fermented sour beers," said Matthew Gemmell, Hourglass Brewing's co-head brewer. "With the rising popularity of these sour beers, not only at Hourglass, but among the entire craft beer market, we decided to expand our brewery to include a designated sour facility. As we continue expanding into new states, we really want to highlight our sour beers and wild ales as we offer never-before-brewed flavors."

Hourglass Brewing is kicking off its expansion by pouring multiple craft beers at the Shelton Brothers Festival on August 18-19 at the Southern Exchange in Atlanta, Georgia. Hourglass is among the more than 100 national and international breweries participating in the festival, and will be pouring a handful of their own craft beers including, Augustus, Round the Riverbend Rye, Giant Giant Dwarf and more. The event is for adults 21 and older, and tickets can be purchased online prior to the event.

About Hourglass Brewing:

Hourglass Brewing is an award-winning, craft brewery and taproom that prides itself on its world class craft beers and use of all natural, local, and exotic ingredients. They are the proud home of an extensive barrel aging and wild beer program, bringing new and exciting beers to the Florida Craft beer market, as well as a 240-seat taproom for guests. As of 2017, Hourglass Brewery is considered Florida Brewery of the Year as noted by the New York International Beer Competition. For more information visit: www.hourglassbrewing.com.

