MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- vArmour, the leading data center and cloud security company, was recognized by the International Business Awards as a Gold Stevie® Award Winner for DSS Deception in the Best New Product or Service of the Year category and was also the recipient of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Marketing Department of the Year.

The International Business Awards (also known as the International Stevies) is one of the world's premier corporate awards program. The organization recognizes individuals and organizations worldwide -- public and private, for-profit and nonprofit -- as leaders within their respective markets. This year, award coordinators received a record number of submissions with almost 4,000 nominations from companies of all sizes, across more than 60 nations and territories. Award winners will be presented at a gala banquet on October 21, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.

vArmour DSS Deception is the industry's first simple and scalable cyber deception solution. Built on vArmour's patented distributed security architecture, DSS Deception is one of vArmour's integrated security services designed to address the modern data center security journey of auto-discovering application communications, optimizing policy modeling, and protecting critical applications across multi-clouds. The solution, easily deployed in as little as 15 minutes, enables security teams to lure attackers away from critical assets and proactively identify suspicious and malicious activities. It helps some of the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers and retailers to protect business-critical information wherever it may reside.

"Today's organizations are migrating to the cloud now more than ever in an effort to maintain competitive differentiation, drive productivity and scale back on infrastructure costs," said Eva Tsai, CMO of vArmour. "vArmour DSS Deception was purpose-built to address the needs of these organizations, allowing security teams to proactively prevent cyberattacks. Being recognized by the International Business Awards for the innovation behind DSS Deception is further validation of our company's dedication to developing the industry's most-reliable security solutions. It is also a great honor to be recognized for our marketing efforts in championing vArmour's award-winning products. The vArmour marketing team has successfully promoted the company's innovations, driven thought leadership, secured prestigious industry accolades, grown strong demand, built a passionate customer community and fostered cross-functional alignment across teams."

"The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 60 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "We look forward to sharing many of these stories with people around the world over the coming months, through the Stevie Awards blog and social media channels, with the hope to inspire others to high achievement."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About vArmour

vArmour, the data center and cloud security company, delivers agentless integrated security services to auto-discover application communications, optimize policy modeling, and protect critical applications and workloads across multi-clouds. Based in Mountain View, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, Menlo Ventures, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Work-Bench Ventures, Allegis Capital, Redline Capital, and Telstra. The vArmour DSS Distributed Security System is deployed across the world's largest banks, telecom service providers, government agencies, healthcare providers, and retailers. Partnering with companies including AWS, Cisco, HPE and VMware, vArmour builds security into modern infrastructures with a simple and scalable approach that drives unparalleled agility and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.varmour.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

