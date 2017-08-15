TULSA, OK -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC PINK: SWRM), a technology development and incubation acceleration company that partners up with app developers, is pleased to announce the acquisition of multiplatform games publisher and developer MediaPlay, as well as the creation of two divisions of AppSwarm.

Assets purchased include: games in-house, rights to games currently in negotiations, pending letters of intent, pending distribution agreements and work-for-hire contracts.

MediaPlay is a multiplatform games publisher with a special focus on free-to-play mobile games. The core team is made up of game industry veterans who have collectively launched over seven companies, made successful exits in prior ventures, and worked in executive positions with some of the largest gaming companies in the world, including Electronic Arts, Kabam and Activision.

MediaPlay has developed valuable relationships and goodwill throughout the games industry and brings along with it a talented team, a wealth of experience and potential agreements with powerful brands as part of its established Media Partner Strategy. MediaPlay was formed from the core team that created and ran TapStar Interactive, Inc., a successful mobile game publisher that was founded in 2012 and sold in 2016. The MediaPlay team has historically created organic growth through the development of some of its own products and through third-party acquisitions of branded games. The team has had ongoing outstanding success, regularly having its games featured multiple times by Apple and Google. In 2016, the team executed a three-game development and publishing agreement with Discovery Networks and subsequent deals with Valiant Entertainment and other brands.

Ronald Brewer, CEO of AppSwarm, Inc. states, "We are excited to work together with MediaPlay. With a keen focus on nurtured relationships, international contacts, and proven ability to execute major corporate development and publishing agreements, we expect rapid revenue development over the next twenty-four months.

"Furthermore, this acquisition allows us to create two separate but synergistic gaming divisions and revenue streams," added Brewer. "Our existing efforts will be channeled into the application Incubation and Acquisition Division that includes gaming opportunities, interactive developments and ecommerce business solutions."

