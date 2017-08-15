SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- CellSavers, the instant services company for smart devices, has rebranded as Puls and raised $25 million in a new round of funding. The funding round is led by Red Dot Capital Partners -- a Temasek Holdings backed growth fund -- with support from new investors Samsung NEXT, Maverick Ventures and Kreos Capital along with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital and Carmel Ventures.

With $43 million raised to date, the new funding will empower Puls to widen its current offering of rapid-response, in-home digital services beyond cell phone and tablet repair to span flat screens, security cameras, voice-control and home automation products from any smart device manufacturer. The company is expanding its offering to cover the full lifecycle of a digital device, encompassing in-home demonstration, installation, setup, integration, support, repair and trade-in. The funding will also be used to expand into new U.S. markets.

Puls has developed a powerful technology platform, using proprietary algorithms to intelligently match consumers in need of smart device repairs or installation, with the right qualified technician in their area to arrive on time and complete each task on the spot. With a network of more than 1,000 vetted technicians in more than 40 markets, Puls schedules appointments within 60 minutes to almost any covered location, and offers a lifetime guarantee on all repairs. By focusing on the end-to-end customer experience, the company provides a single point of contact for consumers and technicians, ensuring unmatched convenience and customer satisfaction.

"We know how frustrating it is when your digital devices stop working, and at Puls we're here whenever you need us, to get you up and running in no time, to keep your digital heart beating at all times," said CEO and co-founder, Eyal Ronen. "We're on a mission, and with incredible team members, partners and advisors, we're perfectly positioned to tackle one of the biggest gaps between consumers and the proliferating digital devices at the center of our lives. While tech products are becoming smarter every year, it's getting harder to configure or fix them. We've cracked the code on how to deliver same-day service that's seamless to the customer, rewarding for the technician, and scalable as a business. We're delighted to unveil the new brand for our vision beyond 60-minute cell phone repair, where we've served over 100,000 customers. Puls is the trusted brand you can count on for all the ups and downs of digital life."

"The increasing consumer reliance on digital device connectivity, whether at home or on the move, is driving a growing need for a trusted, on-demand setup and repair service for digital products. Puls offers customers across the U.S. a convenient, professional and reliable service that will show up wherever needed and within minutes of request, and customers are just raving about their service," said Yaniv Stern, Managing Partner at Red Dot Capital Partners. "We are thrilled to lead this financing round and are excited to support Puls as it enters an accelerated growth phase."

Since opening in 2015, the company has grown significantly, struck strategic partnerships with industry leading device manufacturers, such as Google, and has proven its service-first model with thousands of 5-star customer reviews on Facebook and Yelp.

About Puls

