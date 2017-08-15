LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- Freedom Leaf, Inc. ™ (OTCQB: FRLF) has joined forces with WallStreet Research™ (WSR) to be the Financial Go-To organizations for public companies to aid in Financial Research Reports and Marijuana/Hemp Investment and information Forums in LA, San Francisco, Boca Raton, FL and NYC throughout the year. WSR has been doing Investment Forums for 20 plus years all with vetted investors.

WallStreet Research™ (WSR) is a top ranked independent research firm with a history spanning over three decades. WSR provides the global investment community with independent analyst research reports, corporate profiles and newsletters of selected quality emerging growth companies.

Alan Stone & Company, LLC with its affiliate WallStreet Research™ provides a strategic approach to enhancing shareholder value and liquidity. During the past 25 years, Alan Stone & Company, LLC, has become one of the top ranked investment consulting firms serving emerging companies. During his career, he has been involved in a wide variety of investor relations, investment banking, corporate finance, and merger and acquisition activities and has arranged numerous $2-$25 million financing and merger transactions for NASDAQ, AMEX, NYSE, OTC Markets and TSX listed companies.

WSR will manage the operation of the Investment Pitch Forums to be held throughout the year in LA, San Francisco, Boca Raton, FL, NYC and other locations deemed suitable throughout the year. WSR will write independent analyst research reports, corporate profiles and newsletters of selected quality emerging growth companies.

Alan Stone & Company LLC will provide the Investment Relations services for public companies and other services available. It is also agreed that FL will undertake to do marketing and sales and consultation for all of the abovementioned activities

Freedom Leaf, "The Marijuana Legalization Company™" and WallStreet Research will kick off their Joint venture in Los Angeles' Premium Investment Cannabis Event MJAC2017 with a conference presentation and a booth, Come chat with us about the emerging GREEN Industry!

MJAC2017 is a unique environment that allows industry giants from around the world to exhibit their businesses to high networth investors. The event is being run by InvestorsHub, one of the world's most significant retail investor networks.InvestorsHub has stated, "We are proud to have been adopted by this market sector and is now the go-to website for information on MJ Stocks and cannabis industry related investment opportunities our traffic has been increasing weekly and our forums are buzzing with insight and opinions from our unique audience."

MJAC2017 will showcase the industry's very best investment options. The best minds in the market will educate and advocate for this unique and rapidly growing sector. We will look at the latest amendments in state law for both medical and recreational use and our expert panels will answer the questions and voice their opinions on the current state and potential future of this budding industry. Come pitch your ideas and businesses to respected heavy weights of the cannabis industry in their Live 'Shark Tank' - style event.

About InvestorsHub

InvestorHub is an exciting and dynamic community of investors, passionate about sharing stock picks and trading strategies. Investors Hub is built to provide a forum for serious investors to gather and share market insights in a dynamic environment using an advanced discussion platform. The site is designed to be clean and simple, allowing you to get the real-time market information you need, quickly and easily.

About Freedom Leaf

Freedom Leaf, Inc., The Marijuana Legalization Company™, is a fully reporting and audited, publicly traded company trading under the symbol (OTCQB: FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry. It is involved in mergers and acquisitions and business consulting in the marijuana industry, including incubation/acceleration and spin offs of new marijuana/hemp related companies.

Freedom Leaf, Inc.'s flagship publication is Freedom Leaf Magazine, "The Good News in Marijuana Reform". The company produces a portfolio of news, print and digital multi-media verticals, websites, blogs and web advertising, for the ever-changing emerging cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industry.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or disperse marijuana.

Investor relations information can be found on the FreedomLeafInc.com company website.

