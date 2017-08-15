REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/15/17 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces the publication of an article covering AXIM® Biotechnologies Inc.'s. (OTCQB: AXIM) clinical progress and broad portfolio in light of Zynerba's recent Phase II cannabidiol (CBD) gel patch failure.

The clinical study of 188 adults with refractory epilepsy found that those taking a low dose of ZYN002 experienced an 18.4% median reduction in seizures compared to a 14.0% reduction for high dosages and an 8.7% reduction for placebo. The endpoint missed and the lack of a dose-dependent response suggest that the underlying delivery system was ineffective. The therapeutic also failed to beat placebo in any of the secondary goals.

Learning from Failure

Zynerba's clinical trial failure underscores several key points that cannabis investors may want to carefully consider when choosing their next investments.

First, investors should exercise caution when investing in companies with small clinical pipelines. Zynerba's only other clinical program is ZYN001, which is a THC prodrug patch that has yet to clear Phase I clinical trials, which means that the failure of ZYN002 in Phase II clinical trials took a significant toll on the stock price. Investors should seek out companies with broad portfolios where a single failure won't jeopardize the entire company.

Second, working with cannabinoids may be more difficult than many companies and researchers had initially thought. Cannabinoids have complex interactions with the human body and don't always behave as researchers would expect. Investors should look for companies that have deep expertise in medicine, as well as positive signs of efficacy in earlier Phase I and pre-clinical trials to maximize their odds of success.

Third, it may be tempting to assume that cannabinoids have been over-hyped following Zynerba's failure, but investors shouldn't give up on the space. Zynerba's clinical trial did show that CBD is safe and well-tolerated, while GW Pharmaceuticals plc's clinical programs have confirmed that both THC and CBD have broad promise in treating underlying conditions -- it's a matter of effectively delivering the molecules in the right dosages.

Taking a Diverse Approach

AXIM Biotechnologies addresses many of these key concerns with a broad patent and clinical portfolio, strong clinical expertise, and progress to date.

George Anastassov, MD, DDS, MBA, leads the company with over three decades of experience in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Dr. Anastassov is joined by Dr. Philip Van Damme, DMD, MD, PhD, and Dr. Lekhram Gangoer, MSC, BSC, who have similarly strong backgrounds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. This team is well qualified to lead the company's clinical programs through approvals.

The company has already formulated over 20 diversified products covered by 17 patents and 20 trademarks with several nutraceutical products on the market in over 40 countries. Its lead products include MedChew Rx® which is currently undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of pain and spasticity in Multiple Sclerosis, CanChew+® which is set to finish its Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) by the end of this summer and was recently featured on CBS, and AX-1602 which is currently being researched for treatment of Psoriasis and Atopic Dermatitis and was covered by Forbes, although it has many other programs in the pipeline.

In addition to these programs, AXIM has shown recent additional diversification to its robust clinical pipeline by announcing pre-clinical research and Contract Research Organization (CRO) contracts on programs for treatment of Restless Leg Syndrome (RSL), drug-induced psychosis, and a reformulation of FDA-approved Marinol® for treatment of nausea and vomiting in cancer and AIDS patients as reported by Forbes.

As a matter of proof of AXIM's forward thinking mentality, AXIM recently announced that it had filed a patent on a combining Opioid Antagonists and Cannabinoids as covered by Reuters. AXIM intends to create a product that would treat opioid addicts by leveraging a small dose of opioid antagonist to react with the body's opioid receptors while providing the perceived pain relief properties of cannabinoids in one prescription drug. Although unproven at the moment, validation of their theory would render a product able to treat the estimated 1 in 3 Americans who are dealing with opioid addictions.

Most of AXIM's clinical programs utilize its proprietary micro-encapsulated chewing gum delivery technology. Its flagship chewing gum delivery system not only effectively delivers active ingredients, but also conveys other benefits like improved cerebral circulation, stimulation of the basal ganglia, and improved neuroprotection and analgesic effects, among other things.

For more information, visit the company's website or investor presentation.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://analysis.secfilings.com/articles/189-zynerba-failure-highlights-the-need-for-expertise-broader-portfolios

About SECFilings.com

Founded in 2004, SECFilings.com provides free real time filing alerts to over 600,000 registered members and offers services to help public companies grow their audience of interested investors.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns SECFilings.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://secfilings.com/Disclaimer.aspx.

SECFilings.com

Paul Archie

406-862-2242

parchie@secfilings.com



