SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - August 15, 2017) -

What:

Achronix, developer of Speedster' FPGAs, Speedcore' eFPGAs and design tools, will be participating at the HOT CHIPS, an IEEE Conference, and will be providing product and tool demos.

When:

Sunday-Tuesday, August 20-22, 2017. Sunday tutorials 8:00 am - 6:00 pm. Monday and Tuesday 7:15 am - 7:15 pm. For conference schedule: http://www.hotchips.org/

Where:

Flint Center for the Performing Arts

21250 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Cupertino, CA 95014

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact Alok Sanghavi, alok@achronix.com

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix is a privately held, fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California. The Company developed its FPGA technology which is the basis of the Speedster22i FPGAs and Speedcore eFPGA technology. All Achronix FPGA products are supported by its ACE design tools that include integrated support for Synopsys Synplify Pro. The company has sales offices and representatives in the United States, Europe, and China, and has a research and design office in Bangalore, India.

Achronix and Speedster are registered trademarks and Speedcore is a trademark of Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. All other brands, product names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Alok Sanghavi

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

408-889-4142

Email contact



Susan Cain

Cain Communications

408-393-4794

Email contact

