MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - August 15, 2017) - Agosto Inc., a cloud services and development company and tier 1 Google Cloud Premier Partner, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Agosto Inc. to its 2017 Fast Growth 150 list. The list is CRN's annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2017 list is based on gains in gross revenue between 2014 and 2016, and the companies recognized represent a total, combined revenue of more than $16,717,688,643.

"Agosto's growth is the result of a winning track record with its customers. They trust us to elevate their businesses by building innovative solutions on Google Cloud Platform, as well as by migrating their IT infrastructures to Google," stated President Aric Bandy. "We're grateful to be recognized by CRN for these achievements."

"The companies on CRN's 2017 Fast Growth 150 list are thriving in what is now a very tumultuous, demanding IT channel climate," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "This remarkable group of solution providers has successfully adapted to a landmark industry shift away from the traditional VAR business model to a more services-driven approach, outpacing competitors and emerging as true channel leaders. We congratulate each of the Fast Growth 150 honorees and look forward to their continued success."

The Fast Growth 150 list is highlighted in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

