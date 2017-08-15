REDMOND, WA--(Marketwired - August 15, 2017) - Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming and IP management solutions for flash-memory, flash based microcontrollers and other intelligent devices, today announced its participation in the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Chicago, IL. Data I/O's presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:50 pm CST. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website at www.IDEASConferences.com, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.dataio.com/Company/Investor-Relations/Webcasts-and-Presentations.

In addition to the presentation, Data I/O management will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the day. For its most recent financial results, Data I/O reported revenue and bookings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 at the highest level in 17 years, driven by continued strength from its prominent positions in the automotive electronics/infotainment and Internet-of-Things (IoT) sectors.

At the conference, management will be discussing its current views on the automotive electronics industry as well as the Company's new growth initiatives to "Democratize IoT Security." The IoT ecosystem represents a potential market estimated by ABI Research to reach 4 billion parts by 2021. Significant progress has been made throughout 2017 in the development of this new SentriX' platform for Managed and Secured Programming and the Company expects to ramp revenue production beginning in 2018.

If interested in attending or learning more about Data I/O's participation in the Midwest IDEAS conference, please contact Jordan Darrow at 512-551-9296 or jdarrow@darrowir.com.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, industrial/Internet-of-Things, wireless, consumer electronics, medical and military/aerospace markets. Today, our customers manufacture tens of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively deliver their Intellectual Property into programmable devices. Our expertise in programmable integrated circuits, global supply chain processes, and IP management and protection helps bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service providers, assuring success for our customers.

Learn more at www.dataio.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, changes in economic conditions and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10K and 10Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

