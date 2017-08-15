DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - August 15, 2017) - Ziosk, maker of the world's first ordering, entertainment and pay-at-the table tablet, and Cerca Trova Restaurant Concepts (formerly T-Bird Restaurant Group), the exclusive franchisee of Outback Steakhouse locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico, today announced a partnership expansion to bring tabletop tablets to an additional 45 Outback locations. This strategic move expands on the existing engagement, which features Ziosk table top tablets at 62 Outback locations in California, to now include a total of 107 franchised locations. Rollout of Ziosk tablets to the 45 new locations was completed in early August.

Under the partnership, Cerca Trova's Outback Steakhouse guests will enjoy improved payment security through Ziosk's Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) and Europay MasterCard Visa (EMV). P2PE technology helps to ensure sensitive credit card data is protected from first card swipe, while in transit, all the way to payment providers. The Ziosk will also improve efficiency and convenience by empowering guests to pay right at the table thereby freeing up servers to spend more time interacting with guests. Guests will have the option to use Google Android Pay and other mobile wallet solutions in addition to QR code coupon scanning at the table.

Cerca Trova locations already using Ziosk have seen significant benefits including:

Payment Speed: Ziosk has saved dining guests, on average, seven minutes during the check process.

Server/Guest Engagement: With time freed up from running checks and payment, servers are empowered to spend more time on the dining floor, interacting with guests.

E-Club Membership: Cerca Trova restaurants that feature Ziosk have experienced a 10X increase in e-club enrollments.

Real-time Feedback: Increased operational efficiency and greater guest satisfaction scores achieved through an unprecedented level of real-time feedback from surveys.

Labor Savings: Cerca Trova restaurants expect to recognize up to $3.7 million in labor savings annually while improving guest satisfaction, server tips and retention.

The Ziosk 7-inch tablet is displayed on each table in Outback Steakhouse restaurants, enabling diners to interactively explore menu items and specials as well as order appetizers, beverages and desserts at their convenience. Additionally, guests can participate in a variety of entertainment activities including trivia and games, all designed to enhance a communal experience at the table.

"We have established a very successful relationship with Ziosk to date and this strategic expansion to provide premier tabletop technology at additional Outback restaurants will further strengthen and improve our operations and payment security standards," said CEO Steve Weigel, President and CEO of Cerca Trova. "Guest satisfaction is a top priority at Cerca Trova, and given Ziosk's strong track record in helping other national restaurant operators enhance the guest experience, they were the clear choice from day one."

"We're thrilled to be growing our partnership with Cerca Trova by placing control, convenience and security right into the hands of guests at the table," said Austen Mulinder, CEO of Ziosk. "We look forward to continuing to improve guest satisfaction while accelerating speed of service and overall operational efficiency at these new Outback locations."

Commanding 95 percent market share in the deployed tabletop tablet space, Ziosk tablets are currently in more than 3,000 restaurants across all 50 states. Ziosk has over 170,000 tablets interacting with more than 50 million guests per month.

About Ziosk

Based in Dallas, Ziosk® is the maker of the first entertainment, ordering and pay-at-the-table tablet for the restaurant market. The original Ziosk technology and newly launched Ziosk Aurizon' next generation tablets, each feature 7-inch and 8-inch devices with encrypted credit card readers. The tablets reside on each table, enabling guests to see menu items, play games, view news and entertainment, order food and beverages and 'pay on demand'; all of which gives guests control over their dining experience. With its interactive capabilities, Ziosk and its footprint have created the Ziosk® Media Network, a digital media platform for partners to create engaging experiences at the point of purchase. Ziosk is revolutionizing the experience and economics of dining. For more information, please visit www.ziosk.com.

About Cerca Trova

Cerca Trova Restaurant Concepts is a restaurant management company headquartered in San Diego, California. It is affiliated with dynamic brands including Outback Steakhouse, the premier casual dining steakhouse restaurant franchise. For more information, please visit cercatrovarc.com.

