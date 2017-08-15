Axis continues to strengthen its resources with additional leadership in one of the fastest growing industries.

Axis Communications, the global leader in network video, today announced that Joe Morgan has joined as the Business Development Manager for Critical Infrastructure to further develop its growing portfolio in the segment. Morgan has more than 32 years of experience building market share in the critical infrastructure industry. He has also completed course work to become specialized in Optical Imaging and Optical Security. Additionally, Morgan maintains a membership with ASIS and has also earned a certificate from the US Department of Homeland Security, Chemical-terrorism Vulnerability Information.

"I am fortunate to be joining such a well-respected company that prides itself on innovating for a smarter, safer world," said Joe Morgan, Business Development Manager, Critical Infrastructure, Axis Communications, Inc. "I look forward to working with the team at Axis to further build the expertise in the critical infrastructure segment."

In his new role, Morgan's primary responsibilities include generating awareness about Axis and its solutions within the critical infrastructure segment, cultivating partner relationships, and identifying new markets and innovative solutions in the critical infrastructure space.

"Joe brings a wealth of experience to this role, which will greatly benefit our customers and partners and help bring Axis to new heights in 2017 and beyond," said John Bartolac, Senior Manager, Industry Segments Team and North America Cyber Strategy, Axis Communications, Inc. "This addition to our team confirms Axis' commitment to recruiting top-notch industry leaders to best position the company for continued growth."

Axis offers intelligent security solutions that enable a smarter, safer world. As the market leader in network video, Axis is driving the industry by continually launching innovative network products based on an open platform delivering high value to customers through a global partner network. Axis has long-term relationships with partners and provides them with knowledge and ground-breaking network products in existing and new markets.

Axis has more than 2,700 dedicated employees in more than 50 countries around the world, supported by a global network of over 90,000 partners. Founded in 1984, Axis is a Sweden-based company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker AXIS. For more information about Axis, please visit our www.axis.com

