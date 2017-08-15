Asia-Pacific Freeze-Dried Food Market, 2022

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Asia-Pacific Freeze-Dried Food Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2017 - 2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The primary factor driving the freeze-dried food market is the superior quality product compared to other drying technologies. The final product has an excellent shelf-life (up to 25 years) without any added preservative. The high shelf-life makes it a profitable product during its supply chain. Moreover, the products have an original shape with light-weight that makes it convenient for transportation and is appealing also. Freeze-dried food can be stored for longer duration at home or on a journey and requires no time for cooking, which has grown its importance among consumers.

Freeze-dried fruits and traditional foods (meals, soups) are some of the potential products that can boost the growth of the freeze-dried product market in the Asia-Pacific region. The restraining factor for the market is the availability of other drying techniques such as spray-drying, and fluid bed drying, as they are relatively low-cost than freeze-drying. Freeze-drying equipment are comparatively costlier than other dryers, which is a major drawback for small- and medium-scale industries.

Some of the major players capturing the freeze-dried food market include



Uniliver

Nestle

Amano Foods

Nissin Food Group

Chaucer

Future Spotlight

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

2. Research Approach and Methodology

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Research Design

2.3 Study Timeline

2.4 Study Phases

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Discussion Guide

2.4.3 Market Engineering & Econometric Modelling

2.4.4 Expert Validation

3. Market Overview

3.1 Market Trend

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Excellent Shelf-Life of Producst Without Added Preservatives

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Freeze-Dried Ready-to-Eat Traditional Meals

4.1.3 Superior Product Quality for Heat-Sensetive Food Products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Manufacturing & Product Cost

4.2.2 Availability of Other Dried Technique Such as Spray-Dried Foods

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Demand of Additive-Free and Natural Food Products

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5. Market Segmentation

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Freeze-Dried Fruits

5.1.2 Freeze-Dried Vegetables

5.1.3 Freeze-Dried Beverages

5.1.3.1 Tea and Coffee

5.1.3.2 Other Fruit Beverages

5.1.4 Freeze-Dried Meat and Sea food

5.1.5 Freeze-Dried Dairy Products

5.1.6 Prepared Food (Freeze-Dried Meal, Soup)

5.2 By Geography

5.2.1 China

5.2.2 India

5.2.3 Japan

5.2.4 Australia

5.2.5 Others

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

6.2 Most Active Companies in the Past Five Years

6.3 Market Share Analysis

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Uniliver

7.2 Nestle

7.3 Amano Foods

7.4 Nissin Food Group

7.5 Chaucer Freeze Dried

7.6 TATA Coffee

7.7 Asahi Group

7.8 Ajinomoto General Foods

7.9 Flex Foods

7.10 Paras Foods

7.11 Expedition Foods

7.12 Aum Agri Freeze Foods

7.13 Xiamen Delicacy Trade Co

8. Appendix



