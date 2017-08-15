Frost & Sullivan Applauds NIKSUN's Highly Efficient Network Security Platform that Offers Complete, Actionable Visibility into a Network

NIKSUN's solutions collect all raw data traversing a network at high rates and simultaneously extracts it as metadata and cross indexes it for fast and accurate searching

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global network security forensics industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes NIKSUN with the 2017 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. This honor was bestowed after rigorous research that rated NIKSUN at an industry-leading 9.7 out of 10. NIKSUN's highly innovative network security platform combines real-time Big Data analytics, forensics-based cyber security, and service and application performance monitoring in a single solution, instantly setting itself apart from competing cyber security platforms. The parallel processing made possible by NIKSUN's solution accelerates the analytics engine while also reducing the need for additional machinery. This platform treats data collecting, indexing, and storing as a continuous event, helps users investigate anomalies in network performance, and identifies potential security incidents.

"NIKSUN's products perform full packet capture and simultaneously generate metadata to provide full and actionable visibility into a user's network without manually parsing through streams of traffic data," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst Christopher Kissel. "As its platforms store and index extracted data, metadata content, and alarms/events in the same NIKSUN Knowledge Warehouse, it eliminates the need for an extra aggregation layer and easily achieves high line-rates and extensibility within platforms."

One of NIKSUN's frontline products, the NikOS Everest platform, offers a large selection of out-of-the-box dashboard reports and provides users with the ability to create, customize, and share their reports. The platform employs context-sensitive hot links to quickly move users to other dashboards, which are automatically updated as new traffic is captured. For network security forensics, NIKSUN has solutions that scale from 100 megabits per second (Mbps) to more than 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) with lossless packet handling. A full suite of NIKSUN's solutions has been tested to handle 10 terabits per second (Tbps) of data and 50 petabytes (PB) of storage, but its actual capacity is much greater.

The following are some of NIKSUN's outstanding offerings:

NetDetector Suite offers both real-time and in-depth retrospective analysis of all cyber security incidents. It is the only security monitoring solution that integrates signature-based IDS functionality with statistical anomaly detection, analytics and deep forensics with full-application reconstruction, and packet level decodes.

NIKSUN facilitates data analysis by presenting an array of features:

HTML5 interface : NIKSUN's products use a Web-based HTML5 browser, which makes it accessible from any smart device. The search function is rapid, particularly because the data is placed in the NIKSUN Knowledge Warehouse (NKW) for quick retrieval instead of on a data collection layer.

: NIKSUN's products use a Web-based HTML5 browser, which makes it accessible from any smart device. The search function is rapid, particularly because the data is placed in the NIKSUN Knowledge Warehouse (NKW) for quick retrieval instead of on a data collection layer. Full fidelity session replay : NetDetector Suite has Quick Mode and Full Mode session reconstruction options and can reconstruct a domain name system (DNS) of events, malware, and attachments to investigate DNS spoofing or DNS denial of service (DoS) attacks.

: NetDetector Suite has Quick Mode and Full Mode session reconstruction options and can reconstruct a domain name system (DNS) of events, malware, and attachments to investigate DNS spoofing or DNS denial of service (DoS) attacks. Better visibility : All of NIKSUN's products use a dynamic application recognition (DAR) plug-in framework, optimized for fast processing and securing of large amounts of data.

: All of NIKSUN's products use a dynamic application recognition (DAR) plug-in framework, optimized for fast processing and securing of large amounts of data. Comprehensive metadata fields: NIKSUN's Knowledge Warehouse has drop-down menus for pulling out relevant packet flows on-demand.

"NIKSUN has a significant presence in government agencies and is the chosen provider of full packet capture for the US Department of Defense (DoD) and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)," noted Kissel. "The company has demonstrated the long-term viability and impact of its technology by the sheer number of applications that it can support and richly deserves the honor from Frost & Sullivan."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of newer products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

