Joseph Ratterman Joins Axoni's Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today Axoni announced the appointment of Joseph Ratterman as an independent member of the company's board of directors. Mr. Ratterman was a founding employee of BATS Global Markets serving as BATS' Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board for eight years. Joe currently serves on the board of CBOE following its $3.2 billion acquisition of BATS.

"There are few people in the world with Joe's proven track record of building successful financial markets companies who also bring his depth of technical experience. He's an outstanding fit for Axoni and we are delighted to have him involved," stated Greg Schvey, CEO of Axoni.

Mr. Ratterman has worked in a wide range of software, technical, and management positions throughout his career. He served as the Chief Information and Technology Officer for Bridge Information Systems Inc. from March 1990 to December 2001 where he managed a global private network and suite of products that served financial industry professionals with real time market data from around the world.

With the appointment, Mr. Ratterman will become the fifth member of Axoni's Board of Directors and the only independent director.

"I was honored to be asked to join the Axoni board to help advise this fast growing technology firm. I have worked with the companies and individuals on this board in the past and have immense respect for each of them. It was the vision and energy of the management team and the high regards I have for the current board of directors that compelled me to join the board. The distributed ledger technology that this firm is developing will be instrumental in the securities industry going forward and I look forward to watching them succeed," said Mr. Ratterman.

The addition of Mr. Ratterman to its board marks another milestone in a busy year for Axoni. In January it was announced that Axoni was selected by The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") to help replatform DTCC's Trade Information Warehouse - the legal record of nearly all credit derivatives - onto Axoni's distributed ledger technology.

Axoni was recently selected to CB Insights' 2017 Fintech 250 in addition to winning the 2017 Derivative Industry Initiative of the Year Award from Global Capital. The company also announced a strategic financing round from a list of noteworthy investors, including Wells Fargo, NEX Group, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Thomson Reuters, F-Prime Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, DCG, and others earlier this year.

About Axoni

Schvey, Inc. (d/b/a "Axoni") is a New York-based capital markets technology firm that specializes in distributed ledger infrastructure. The company was founded in 2013 by a team of distributed ledger technology entrepreneurs and cryptography specialists. Axoni's product offerings include distributed ledger technology deployments, bespoke smart contract development and analytics tools.

