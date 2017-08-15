Century Downs Racetrack and Casino Hosted World Driving Championship Event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, Aug.15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market®: CNTY) announced today that Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in North Calgary, Alberta, Canada hosted the first leg of the 2017 World Driving Championship on Saturday, August 12. This event brought together 11 of the finest standardbred drivers from 10 countries competing in five races at five Canadian racetracks in seven days.

One of the largest crowds in the three-year history of Century Downs contributed to the festive event.Food and beverage revenue increased 150% over the same Saturday race day in 2016. Wagering was up 25% and racing fans also helped push casino revenues ahead by 29%.

This was the first time a leg of the World Driving Championship was held in Western Canada and Alberta. Century Downs along with the Alberta Standardbred Horse Association (ASHA) and Horse Racing Alberta (HRA) made the successful bid to host the first leg in January of 2016.

This also marked the first time that Australia and New Zealand wagered on Century Downs product through TABCORP of New South Wales, Australia. The Australians sent an on air host and handicapper to the event in order to provide familiarity to their punters.

After the five World Driving Championship races at Century Downs, Marcus Miller from the USA leads the way with 57 points after finding the winners' circle twice.Canadian James MacDonald kept pace in second with 50 points and also with two wins in the competition.Sitting close in third is Australian Shane Graham with 48 points.

Subsequent legs of the World Driving Championship will be held at Mohawk Raceway and Georgian Downs in Ontario, Hippodrome 3R in Quebec, and the final leg will be held at Redshores Raceway in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island on August 18, 2017.

