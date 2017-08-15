Roots Analysis has announced release of the 2nd edition of its "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, 2017 2027" report.

Snehasish Das, the principal analyst, stated, "We estimate the current global contract biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity to be over 3.4 million liters. The development and manufacturing of biologics is complex and requires specialized expertise. Companies outsource significant parts of their requirements as the costs associated with acquiring these capabilities are exorbitant."

One of the study's primary objectives was to estimate the overall future opportunity. It provides projections, segmented on the basis of business operations, types of expression systems and geographical regions. Amongst other things, the study highlights the following:

The competitive market landscape, based on scale of operation, type of biologics manufactured, expression systems, type of bioreactors and bioprocessing capacity.

Elaborate profiles of key players that offer capabilities for development, manufacturing and packaging of biologics.

A discussion on key enablers, including certain niche sub-segments, such as ADCs, bispecific antibodies, cell therapies and gene therapies, which are likely to have a significant positive impact on the future evolution.

A detailed capacity analysis, based on a market wide research on individual manufacturing capacities.

A review of the growing number of collaborations and investments in facility expansions.

Affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges that are likely to impact the market's progression.

The report highlights contributions of over 200 players in the field, including:

Abzena

BioVectra

Celonic

ChemPartner

Cobra Biologics

CordenPharma

Cytovance Biologics

Goodwin Biotechnology

IDT Biologika

KBI BioPharma

Kemwell Biopharma

LFB Biomanufacturing

Patheon

Pfizer CentreOne

PX'Therapeutics

Samsung BioLogics

The insights presented in the study were influenced by opinions of several experts. It features transcripts of interviews held with:

Birgit Schwab (Strategic Marketing, Rentschler Biotechnologie)

Claire Otjes (Marketing Manager, Batavia Biosciences)

David Cunningham (Director, Goodwin Biotechnology)

Dietmar Katinger (CEO, Polymun Scientific)

Kevin Daley (Director, Novasep Synthesis)

Mark Wright (SiteHead, Piramal Healthcare)

Raquel Fortunato (CEO, GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals)

Sebastian Schuck (BD Head, Wacker Biotech)

Stephen Taylor (SVP, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies)

Tim Oldham (CEO, Cell Therapies)

