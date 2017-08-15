Gene Therapy R&D and Revenue Forecasts 2017-2027

LONDON, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cancer, Cardiovascular, Rare Diseases, Ophthalmologic, Other Diseases

The gene therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 40.8% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the cancer treatment submarket accounted for 75.0% of the gene therapy drug market. Visiongain estimated that gene therapy for rare diseases will be the driver for market growth in the second half of the forecast period.

Report Scope:

•Gene Therapy market forecastsfrom2017-2027

• This reportassesses the approved gene therapy productsin the market and givesrevenue to 2027 for Neovasculgen

• Providesqualitative analysis and forecastof thesubmarket by indicationfor the period 2017-2027:

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular disorders

• Rare diseases

• Ophthalmological diseases

• Other therapeutic uses

• Profilesleading companiesthat will be important in the development of the gene therapy market. For each company, developments and outlooks are discussed and companies covered in this chapter include:

• UniQure

• Biogen

• Bluebird Bio

• Spark Therapeutics

• Applied Genetics Technologies Corporation

• Oxford Biomedica

• GenSight Biologics

• Assesses the outlook for theleading gene treatment R&D pipelinefor 2016 and discusses technological progress and potential. Profiles appear for gene therapy drug candidates, withrevenue forecasts for six leading agents:

• SPK-RPE65 (Spark Therapeutics)

• Collategene (AMG0001, AnGes MG/Vical)

• Invossa (TissueGene-C, TissueGene Inc/Kolon Life Science)

• BC-819 (BioCancell)

• Lenti-D (Bluebird Bio)

• GSK2696273 (GlaxoSmithKline)

• Provides qualitative analysis of trends that will affect the gene therapies market, from the perspective of pharmaceutical companies, during the period 2017 to 2027.SWOT analysisis provided andan overview of regulation of the gene therapy market by leading regiongiven.

• Our study discussesfactors that influence the marketincluding these:

• Translation of research into marketable products modifying human DNA - gene transfer for therapeutic use, altering the nuclear genome

• Genomic editing technology and other supporting components

• Collaborations to develop and launch gene-based products - acquisitions and licensing deals

• Supporting technologies for human genetic modification, gene replacement and targeted drug delivery

• Gene therapies for ophthalmologic diseases - next-generation medicines

• Regulations in the United States, the European Union and Japan - overcoming technological and medical challenges to pass clinical trials.

