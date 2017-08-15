

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. import prices rebounded in July as they were powered by higher fuel prices, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' report Tuesday morning Statistics' report.



The cost of imported goods steadied after declines the previous two months, rising 0.1% in July. However, stripping out volatile fuel costs, import prices were down 0.1%.



On an annual basis, the price index for U.S. imports increased only 1.5%. Therefore, inflation remained well in check entering the second half of the year.



Export prices raced ahead by 0.4% last month after decreasing 0.2% in June. It was the largest monthly rise in seven months. Still, export prices are higher by only 0.8% from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX