SessionM, the leading customer engagement platform, announced today that it has been included as one of the most significant providers evaluated in "The Forrester Wave™: Customer Loyalty Solutions, Q3 2017" report. SessionM was included as one of the providers that matter most in an evaluation of 30 criteria, including technology platform and execution, pricing structure and customer base.

"SessionM delivers programs that treat loyalty as an outcome, not a tactic," stated the Forrester Wave Customer Loyalty Solutions report. "Its self-service tool is designed for marketers and features a centralized campaign tool that allows users to address all messages regardless of channel related to execution in one place and has fully integrated reporting and analytics tools so that users don't have to switch to a separate screen or interface. The clients we spoke with like SessionM's specialized approach, speed to market, and capable account teams."

SessionM ingests real-time customer actions and behaviors from all channels and organizes each customer's data into a single actionable profile. By scoring customers based on key metrics and ranking them by purchase propensity, marketers can dynamically segment audiences in real time. This enables organizations to orchestrate smarter customer interactions and deliver hyper-personalized engagements and offers on a one-to-one basis, resulting in happier, more profitable relationships and more loyal consumers.

According to the Forrester Wave: "Today's empowered consumers want more than points and discounts in exchange for their loyalty to brands: They demand context, relevance, and individualized treatment that makes them feel valued."

"Traditional loyalty tactics marketers have relied on are outdated. By continuing with those legacy approaches, brands devalue interactions with customers and deliver generic experiences," said Lars Albright, CEO and co-founder of SessionM. "As Forrester mentions in the Customer Loyalty Solutions Wave, we focus our offerings on sparking interest and engagement. By achieving this in every interaction, we help our clients achieve their target outcome -loyalty for more profitable customers."

More information about SessionM platform is available at https://www.sessionm.com/what-we-do/.

"The Forrester Wave™: Customer Loyalty Solutions, Q3 2017" report is available for download at https://www.forrester.com/.

