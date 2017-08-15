The "Global Oil and Gas Separator Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global oil and gas separator market to grow at a CAGR of 3.39% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Oil and Gas Separator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
Oil and gas separators are pressure vessels used for separating the water, oil, and gas constituents of an incoming well stream during the initial stages of petroleum extraction. Based on the vessel configuration, the oil and gas separators are divided into horizontal, vertical, and spherical separators. The 19th century has witnessed the dominance of fossil fuels as the primary source of energy. Among all fossil fuels, crude oil and natural gas are the commodities that have been controlling almost all the aspects of the energy business.
One trend in the market is ongoing R&D activities. Oil and gas separator vendors are conducting R&D activities to reduce the equipment cost and improve efficiency. The overall efficiency of high-pressure separators is highly dependent on the nature of the inlet devices. There are a variety of inlet devices available with different working mechanisms.
Key vendors
- ALFA LAVAL
- TechnipFMC
- Frames
- Halliburton
- Schlumberger
Other prominent vendors
- ACS Manufacturing
- AMACS
- CECO Environmental
- eProcess Technologies
- Exterran
- Grand Prix Engineering
- HAT International
- Hydrasep
- Kirk Process Solutions
- Kubco Decanter Services
- Metano Impianti
- HBP
- Oil Water Separator Technologies
- Sepco Process
- SOPAN O&M
- Sulzer (previously ASCOM)
- Zeta-pdm
