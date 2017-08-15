

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - St Louis-based Dierbergs Markets announced recall of two Deli Products with multiple use by dates in all 25 retail stores due to the presence of undeclared fish (bonito, cod), undeclared lobster, crab, and shrimp in scampi butter and undeclared soy and wheat in cabernet grille butter.



No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recalled product was distributed to all Dierbergs Markets retail locations in eastern and central Missouri and western Illinois and all of the packages have been removed from store shelves.



Dierbergs Markets noted that people who have allergies to fish, lobster, crab, shrimp, soy, or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



The recall was initiated after it was discovered during an internal audit the fish, lobster, crab, and shrimp containing (Scampi Butter) and Soy and Wheat containing (Cabernet Grille Butter) product was distributed in packages that did not reveal the presence of the allergens. These omissions were the result of ingredient changes in the products.



