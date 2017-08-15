Aktitorget data to be discontinued in Genium Consolidated Feed (GCF) - as of November 20, 2017



Markets Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Aktietorget markets



Products Impacted: Nasdaq Nordic Equities and Fixed Income products



What you need to know:



As of November 20, 2017 Aktietorget markets on INET Nordic will be removed and no longer be available in Nordic Equity or Nordic Fixed Income data products.



What is changing?



The following INET Nordic market segments will be removed:



Market name Symbol GCF ID Source ID Source system -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MM Aktietorget-cotr SEMM AT COTR 29 18 8 (INET) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MM Aktietorget Bonds EUR MM AT BOND EUR 398 192 8 (INET) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MM Aktietorget Bonds SEK MM AT BOND SEK 396 191 8 (INET) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MM Aktietorget Conv SEMM AT CONV1 296 176 8 (INET) -------------------------------------------------------------------------- RänteTorget Bonds SEK RT BOND SEK 664 198 8 (INET) --------------------------------------------------------------------------



Why are we making the changes?



Aktietorget instruments will no longer be traded on INET Nordic platform as of November, 2017. The last trading day is November 17.



Where can I find additional information?



For further information, please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.