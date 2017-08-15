Electrically Active Smart Glass and Windows Markets, 2028

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electrically Active Smart Glass and Windows 2018-2028" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The new report, "Electrically Active Smart Glass and Windows 2018-2028" primarily concerns the commercialisation and future of electrically active inorganic glass we call smart glass. That includes putting it in context with passive glass optically responding to heat and light and transparent electrically active polymers in windows and combinations as well.

"Electrically Active Smart Glass and Windows 2018-2028", explains why greatest adoption today is for controlled shading and these versions are mainly electrochromic but the largest sector in 2028 will be electricity generating windows. Active smart glass powers the megatrend of structural electronics replacing tired old components-in-a-box designs. It replaces drapes and ugly solar panels that are an afterthought.

It saves space, weight and cost while improving reliability, ruggedness and life of electrics, electronics and active optics. It makes buildings far more efficient and pleasant to use. Such smart glass will even facilitate the megatrend to energy independent vehicles by creating electricity from the ever larger windows of land, water and air vehicles by providing privacy, energy conservation, elimination of pollution and sun protection on demand.

The Executive Summary and Conclusions is sufficient in itself for those in a hurry to grasp where the market and technology is headed, why and who is involved. It is followed by an Introduction covering the needs of the primary users - the building and vehicle industries - and progress in achieving these. The specific uses and trends by region across the world are covered.

For example, electrically active windows started with embedded demister, de-icer and antenna patterns and progressed to the darken-on-demand windows popular in airliners, superyachts, premium cars and many buildings. Next, electricity creating photovoltaic windows are increasingly seen in buildings and keenly awaited for mainstream vehicles.



Key Topics Covered:





1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS



Purpose of this report

Choices of capability of active glass

Progress

Physical principles

2. INTRODUCTION



Creating new markets

Trends driving need for smart glass

Glass technology for automotive and transport

Uses for electrically active glass

3. TECHNOLOGIES



Ways of making transparent materials TM electrically active

Summary of phenomena behind smart glass technologies, materials and manufacturers

Basic configurations

Choices of capability of active glass

Quantum dot QD technology

4. TRANSPARENT AND TRANSLUCENT PHOTOVOLTAICS AND THERMOELECTRICS



Transparent organic photovoltaics OPV

Transparent Luminescent Solar Concentrators TLSC

Light-guiding solar concentrators

Thermoelectric harvesting windows: Strep Solearth

5. SHADING TECHNOLOGIES USING ELECTRICALLY SMART GLASS



Characteristics

Chromogenic and Light Scattering Phenomena

Chromogenic and Light Scattering Phenomena

6. ELECTROCHROMIC TECHNOLOGY (EC)



Active electrochromic materials

Design variables of electrochromic devices

Electrochromic window manufacturing process

Options for transparent conducting films in EC Glass

Electrochromics going flexible

EC production capacity by region

Suppliers

Common applicational functions

Electrochromic glass installations

Price trend

First generation active electrochromics

Second Generation Electrochromics

Third generation electrochromic devices: Heliotrope Electrochromics

7. VOLTAGE RESPONSIVE OR ELECTROSTATIC ORIENTED MATERIALS



Voltage Responsive or Electrostatic Oriented Materials

Structure of liquid crystal smart glass

Suspended Particle Devices

Suspended Particle Devices

Three generations of Liquid Crystal Technologies

Different generations of LC switchable films

Liquid crystal capability and applications: view of EMD

Licrivision dye doped liquid crystals

LC in action

Scienstry LC technology

Window retrofit becomes possible: Argo

8. SUSPENDED PARTICLE TECHNOLOGY FOR ACTIVE SHADING



Suspended Particle Technology for active shading

SPT in vehicles

Research Frontiers Inc

9. OLED TRANSPARENT LIGHTING AND DISPLAYS



Transparent OLED lighting

Transparent OLED in vehicles

Latest Market Announcements

Technology Progress

OLED Market penetration

OLED Lighting Value Chain

OLED market forecast 2017-2027

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k2fw65/electrically





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716