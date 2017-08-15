Electrically Active Smart Glass and Windows Markets, 2028

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The new report, "Electrically Active Smart Glass and Windows 2018-2028" primarily concerns the commercialisation and future of electrically active inorganic glass we call smart glass. That includes putting it in context with passive glass optically responding to heat and light and transparent electrically active polymers in windows and combinations as well.
"Electrically Active Smart Glass and Windows 2018-2028", explains why greatest adoption today is for controlled shading and these versions are mainly electrochromic but the largest sector in 2028 will be electricity generating windows. Active smart glass powers the megatrend of structural electronics replacing tired old components-in-a-box designs. It replaces drapes and ugly solar panels that are an afterthought.
It saves space, weight and cost while improving reliability, ruggedness and life of electrics, electronics and active optics. It makes buildings far more efficient and pleasant to use. Such smart glass will even facilitate the megatrend to energy independent vehicles by creating electricity from the ever larger windows of land, water and air vehicles by providing privacy, energy conservation, elimination of pollution and sun protection on demand.
The Executive Summary and Conclusions is sufficient in itself for those in a hurry to grasp where the market and technology is headed, why and who is involved. It is followed by an Introduction covering the needs of the primary users - the building and vehicle industries - and progress in achieving these. The specific uses and trends by region across the world are covered.
For example, electrically active windows started with embedded demister, de-icer and antenna patterns and progressed to the darken-on-demand windows popular in airliners, superyachts, premium cars and many buildings. Next, electricity creating photovoltaic windows are increasingly seen in buildings and keenly awaited for mainstream vehicles.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS
- Purpose of this report
- Choices of capability of active glass
- Progress
- Physical principles
2. INTRODUCTION
- Creating new markets
- Trends driving need for smart glass
- Glass technology for automotive and transport
- Uses for electrically active glass
3. TECHNOLOGIES
- Ways of making transparent materials TM electrically active
- Summary of phenomena behind smart glass technologies, materials and manufacturers
- Basic configurations
- Choices of capability of active glass
- Quantum dot QD technology
4. TRANSPARENT AND TRANSLUCENT PHOTOVOLTAICS AND THERMOELECTRICS
- Transparent organic photovoltaics OPV
- Transparent Luminescent Solar Concentrators TLSC
- Light-guiding solar concentrators
- Thermoelectric harvesting windows: Strep Solearth
5. SHADING TECHNOLOGIES USING ELECTRICALLY SMART GLASS
- Characteristics
- Chromogenic and Light Scattering Phenomena
6. ELECTROCHROMIC TECHNOLOGY (EC)
- Active electrochromic materials
- Design variables of electrochromic devices
- Electrochromic window manufacturing process
- Options for transparent conducting films in EC Glass
- Electrochromics going flexible
- EC production capacity by region
- Suppliers
- Common applicational functions
- Electrochromic glass installations
- Price trend
- First generation active electrochromics
- Second Generation Electrochromics
- Third generation electrochromic devices: Heliotrope Electrochromics
7. VOLTAGE RESPONSIVE OR ELECTROSTATIC ORIENTED MATERIALS
- Voltage Responsive or Electrostatic Oriented Materials
- Structure of liquid crystal smart glass
- Suspended Particle Devices
- Three generations of Liquid Crystal Technologies
- Different generations of LC switchable films
- Liquid crystal capability and applications: view of EMD
- Licrivision dye doped liquid crystals
- LC in action
- Scienstry LC technology
- Window retrofit becomes possible: Argo
8. SUSPENDED PARTICLE TECHNOLOGY FOR ACTIVE SHADING
- Suspended Particle Technology for active shading
- SPT in vehicles
- Research Frontiers Inc
9. OLED TRANSPARENT LIGHTING AND DISPLAYS
- Transparent OLED lighting
- Transparent OLED in vehicles
- Latest Market Announcements
- Technology Progress
- OLED Market penetration
- OLED Lighting Value Chain
- OLED market forecast 2017-2027
