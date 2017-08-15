Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Capacity (MMtpa), CAPEX ($m) & OPEX ($m) Forecasts for CO2 Capture (Pre-Combustion, Post-Combustion, Oxy-Fuel Combustion), CO2 Transportation & Transmission, CO2 Storage (Depleted Oil & Gas Reservoirs, Un-Minable Coal Seams, Deep Saline Aquifers, Salt Caverns, Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery (CO2 EOR)) Plus Market Share Analysis of Leading Companies
The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global CCS market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $4.2bn in 2017.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
The importance of CCS technology has developed in recent years. Growing industrial activities around the world and the resulting increase in greenhouse gas emissions has attracted significant investment in carbon capture and storage projects. Global pacts such as the "Paris Agreement" have played a key role in driving the CCS research & development. Dependency on coal and other carbon-based fuels as a source of energy creates the need for the development and efficient management of technologies which could reduce the release of CO2 gas into the environment. Without carbon capture and storage technology, the ambitious goal of keeping global warming to 20C over the pre-industrial levels looks unachievable. These growing concerns over the environment and increasing requirement of clean energy sources are likely to drive investment in CCS technologies.
How this report will benefit you:
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in the CCS sector.
In this brand new report you find 212 in-depth tables, charts and graphs- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 225 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global CCS market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope:
Global CCS CAPEX, OPEX and Capacity (MMtpa) market forecasts from 2017-2027
CAPEX, OPEX and Capacity (MMtpa) forecasts for the CCS market for the 2017-2027 period, by region and for leading countries:
Americas CCS Forecast 2017-2027
• US CCS Forecast 2017-2027
• Canada CCS Forecast 2017-2027
• Brazil CCS Forecast 2017-2027
Europe CCS Forecast 2017-2027
• UK CCS Forecast 2017-2027
• Norway CCS Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Europe CCS Forecast 2017-2027
Africa and Middle East CCS Forecast 2017-2027
• UAE CCS Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Asia & Middle East CCS Forecast 2017-2027
Asia & Oceania CCS Forecast 2017-2027
• China CCS Forecast 2017-2027
• Australia CCS Forecast 2017-2027
• Rest of Asia & Oceania CCS Forecast 2017-2027
Plus qualitative analysis of CCS activity in the following countries:
• Mexico
• Algeria
• Saudi Arabia
• Bahrain
• Kuwait
• South Africa
CCS submarket forecasts from 2017-2027 covering:
• Capture Forecast 2017-2027
• Transportation Forecast 2017-2027
• Storage Forecast 2017-2027
Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level CCS markets from 2017-2027
8 informative tables containing details of over 50 major CCS projects in the leading countries
Market share analysis of the leading 15 companies by CCS capture capacity (MMtpa)
Profiles of the leading 22 companies with a stake in the CCS market
Companies Providing Carbon Capture & Storage Technologies
• Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
• Air Liquide
• Babcock & Wilcox
• Fluor Corporation
• General Electric (GE)
• HTC Purenergy Inc.
• Linde AG
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
• Praxair Inc.
Utility Companies Involved in the Carbon Capture & Storage Market
• E.ON SE
• Enel S.p.A.
• RWE AG
• Saskatchewan Power Corporation
• Scottish & Southern Energy Plc.
• Southern Company
• Vattenfall AB
Companies Involved in the CO2 Storage Market
• Baker Hughes
• Halliburton
• Petrofac
• Schlumberger
Companies Involved in CO2 Transmission by Pipeline
• Kinder Morgan
• National Grid Plc.
How will you benefit from this report?
• Keep your CCS knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind
• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable CCS market data
• Learn how to exploit new CCS technological trends
• Realise your company's full potential within the CCS market
• Understand the CCS competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships
Who should read this report?
• Carbon capture and storage technology companies
• Companies involved in CO2 capture
• Companies involved in CO2 storage
• Companies involved in CO2 transmission
• CO2 enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) companies
• Electric power generation companies
• Engineering contractors
• Utility companies
• Technologists
• Marketing staff
• Market analysts
• Utility company managers
• Industry associations
• CEOs
• Consultants
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Investors
• Banks
• Governmental departments & agencies
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the CCS market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report todayCarbon Capture & Storage Market Report 2017-2027. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.
To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100
Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1958/Carbon-Capture-Storage-(CCS)-Market-Report-2017-2027
Companies Mentioned in this report:
2Co Energy
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)
AGL Energy Limited (AGL)
Agrium
Air Liquide
Air Products & Chemicals Inc.
Alabama Power
Alstom
AltaGas Canada
Ameren Energy Resources Company, LLC (AER)
American Electric Power (AEP)
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation
Anglo American
Apache Corporation
Apache Corporation Canada
ArcelorMittal
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)
Babcock & Wilcox
Babcock & Wilcox Canada
Babcock & Wilcox Power Generation Group
Baker Hughes
BASF SE
BHP Billiton
Blue Source
Bow City Power Ltd
BP
C.Gen NV
C12 Energy
Cansolv Technologies Inc.
CCSD
Cenovus Energy
Centrica Plc.
Chaparral Energy
Chevron
Chevron Canada
Chevron Phillips
China Datang Corporation
China Huaneng Group
China National Petroleum Company (CNPC)
China Resources Power
Chubu Electric Power
Chugai Technos
CNOOC
CO2 CRC
CO2DeepStore Limited
Coca Cola
ConocoPhillips
Consol Energy
Core Energy
CS Energy
CVR Energy Inc
Dakota Gas
Decatur
DeepStore
Denbury Onshore LLC
Denbury Resources
Dongguan Power Fuel Co. Ltd.
Dongguan Taiyangzhou Power
Doosan Power Systems
Dow Chemicals
Drax Power
Dresser Rand Company
Dresser-Rand Group
E.ON Kraftwerke
E.ON SE
EDF Energy.
Emirate Steel Industries
Emirates Aluminium (EMAL)
EnBW AG
Endesa
Enel Green Power
Enel S.p.A
Energen Resources Corporation
Enhance Energy
Enhanced Hydrocarbon Recovery (EHR)
Eni
Enmax
Essent (RWE Group)
ExxonMobil
Fluor Corporation
FuelCell Energy Inc
GDF Suez
GDF Suez E&P Norge AS
General Electric (GE) Energy
General Electric (GE)
GeoGreen
Gorgon Joint Venture
GPC Quimica
GreenGen
GreenGen Tianjin IGCC Co. Ltd
Haliburton
Hess Corporation
Hess Norge
Hilcorp Energy Company
Hitachi Ltd.
HTC CO2 Systems
HTC Purenergy Inc.
Hydrogen Power Abu Dhabi (HPAD)
IESA
IHI Corporation
Inventys Thermal Technologies
Japan CCS (JCCS)
Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC)
Japan Vietnam Petroleum Co., Ltd (JVPC)
JCOA
J-POWER
JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp.
KBR
Kinder Morgan
Kinder Morgan CO2 Company, L.P.
Koch Fertilizers
Koch Nitrogen Company
Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO)
Kraftwerke GmbH
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
Leucadia Energy LLC
Linde AG
Lurgi GmbH
Luscar Fluor
Maersk Tankers
Maicor Wind
Marathon Oil
Masdar
Merit Energy Company
Messer ASCO
Mississippi Power
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
Mott MacDonald
National Grid Plc
National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)
Neill and Gunter Ltd
Norsk Hydro
NRG Energy
Occidental Petroleum
Osaka Gas
PCOR
Peabody Energy
Pemex
Petoro AS
Petrobras
Petrofac
Petronas
Petrovietnam
PLT Energia.
Praxair Inc.
Progressive Energy
Qatar Fuel Additives Company (QAFAC).
Qatar National Bank Group
Qatar Petroleum
Ramgen
Rio Tinto
Royal Dutch Shell
RWE AG
RWE npower
Sandridge Energy
Sargas Power
Sargent and Lundy LLC
Saskatchewan Power Corporation
Saskatoon Light & Power
SaskPower
Saudi Aramco
Schlumberger
Scottish & Southern Energy Plc. (SSE)
ScottishPower
SCS Energy LLC
SECARB (US DOE's Southeast Regional Carbon Sequestration Partnership)
Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group
Shanxi Coal International Energy Group
Shanxi International Energy Group
Shell
Shell Canada
Shell Cansolv
Shell United Kingdom
Shenhua Group
Siemens
Sinopec
Sinopec Engineering Group
Sitra Petrochemicals
SNC Lavalin
SNC Lavalin-Cansolv
Solid Energy
Sonatrach
Southern Company
Southern Energy
Spectra Energy Inc.
Statoil
Summit Power Group
Summit Texas Clean Energy
Tampa Electric
Taweelah Asia Power Company (TAPCO)
Tohoku Hokuriku Electric Power
Tokyo Gas
Toshiba
Total E&P Norge AS
Total SA
Trinity Pipelines
Turceni Energy
ULCOS Consortium of companies
Union Engineering
Uniper
Valero Energy Corporation
Vattenfall
Whiting Petroleum Corporation
Woodside
Xstrata
Xstrata Coal
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com