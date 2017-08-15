Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) Market Report 2017-2027

LONDON, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Capacity (MMtpa), CAPEX ($m) & OPEX ($m) Forecasts for CO2 Capture (Pre-Combustion, Post-Combustion, Oxy-Fuel Combustion), CO2 Transportation & Transmission, CO2 Storage (Depleted Oil & Gas Reservoirs, Un-Minable Coal Seams, Deep Saline Aquifers, Salt Caverns, Carbon Dioxide Enhanced Oil Recovery (CO2 EOR)) Plus Market Share Analysis of Leading Companies

The latest report from business intelligence provider visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global CCS market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $4.2bn in 2017.

The importance of CCS technology has developed in recent years. Growing industrial activities around the world and the resulting increase in greenhouse gas emissions has attracted significant investment in carbon capture and storage projects. Global pacts such as the "Paris Agreement" have played a key role in driving the CCS research & development. Dependency on coal and other carbon-based fuels as a source of energy creates the need for the development and efficient management of technologies which could reduce the release of CO2 gas into the environment. Without carbon capture and storage technology, the ambitious goal of keeping global warming to 20C over the pre-industrial levels looks unachievable. These growing concerns over the environment and increasing requirement of clean energy sources are likely to drive investment in CCS technologies.

Report Scope:

Global CCS CAPEX, OPEX and Capacity (MMtpa) market forecasts from 2017-2027

CAPEX, OPEX and Capacity (MMtpa) forecasts for the CCS market for the 2017-2027 period, by region and for leading countries:

Americas CCS Forecast 2017-2027

• US CCS Forecast 2017-2027

• Canada CCS Forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil CCS Forecast 2017-2027

Europe CCS Forecast 2017-2027

• UK CCS Forecast 2017-2027

• Norway CCS Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Europe CCS Forecast 2017-2027

Africa and Middle East CCS Forecast 2017-2027

• UAE CCS Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Asia & Middle East CCS Forecast 2017-2027

Asia & Oceania CCS Forecast 2017-2027

• China CCS Forecast 2017-2027

• Australia CCS Forecast 2017-2027

• Rest of Asia & Oceania CCS Forecast 2017-2027

Plus qualitative analysis of CCS activity in the following countries:

• Mexico

• Algeria

• Saudi Arabia

• Bahrain

• Kuwait

• South Africa

CCS submarket forecasts from 2017-2027 covering:

• Capture Forecast 2017-2027

• Transportation Forecast 2017-2027

• Storage Forecast 2017-2027

Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level CCS markets from 2017-2027

8 informative tables containing details of over 50 major CCS projects in the leading countries

Market share analysis of the leading 15 companies by CCS capture capacity (MMtpa)

Profiles of the leading 22 companies with a stake in the CCS market

Companies Providing Carbon Capture & Storage Technologies

• Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

• Air Liquide

• Babcock & Wilcox

• Fluor Corporation

• General Electric (GE)

• HTC Purenergy Inc.

• Linde AG

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Praxair Inc.

Utility Companies Involved in the Carbon Capture & Storage Market

• E.ON SE

• Enel S.p.A.

• RWE AG

• Saskatchewan Power Corporation

• Scottish & Southern Energy Plc.

• Southern Company

• Vattenfall AB

Companies Involved in the CO2 Storage Market

• Baker Hughes

• Halliburton

• Petrofac

• Schlumberger

Companies Involved in CO2 Transmission by Pipeline

• Kinder Morgan

• National Grid Plc.

