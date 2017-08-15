SAINT PAUL, MN--(Marketwired - August 15, 2017) - OppSource, a leading SaaS-based sales development platform provider, today announced that Philip R. Styrlund has joined the company's board of directors. Styrlund is an internationally recognized thought leader on business value transformation and the owner and CEO of The Summit Group, a global sales performance improvement company.

"OppSource is breaking new ground in technologies that engage prospects and create sales-ready opportunities," said Styrlund. "I'm honored to join this innovative team that is continuously finding ways to help their customers stay relevant in their industries." OppSource works with companies who are breaking away from traditional sales models in favor of a "revenue supply chain" approach that performs as the ultimate sales prospecting and lead machine.

Styrlund has contributed to the go-to-market strategies of some of the world's largest organizations including Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard, Siemens, Marriott International, Xerox Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Procter & Gamble, S.C. Johnson & Son, Kellogg's, and the U.S. Federal Government. His career includes key leadership positions with US West and ADC Telecommunications in Minneapolis.

Styrlund serves as a coach, mentor, consultant, and advisor to top leaders across a range of industries. He is author of the book, "Relevance: Matter More", and gave a TEDx Talk about relevance. Styrlund has written for and been cited as a source in The Wall Street Journal, the National Account Management Journal, the Los Angeles Times, and Fast Company, as well as in the books "Adversity Quotient" and "The Power of Purpose".

"Phil brings significant value to the OppSource board, particularly his deep knowledge about improving sales performance," said OppSource CEO and co-founder Mark Galloway. "We are thrilled to have him serve on our Board of Directors."

This latest announcement comes on the heels of the company's recent hiring of John Sutcliffe, an enterprise software development leader who most recently was responsible for building out Jamf's development team and reengineering Jamf Pro to a hosted model, a move key to that company's current success.

About OppSource

Saint Paul, Minn.-based OppSource is leading the market in providing a fully integrated sales development software platform that automates the orchestration, delivery and tracking of multiple channels of sales outreach. Used by industry-leading B2B companies that have or are investing in dedicated sales prospecting teams, OppSource's sales development software provides specialized functionality to help sales teams be up to three times more effective at prospecting, developing and delivering sales-ready opportunities. More information about the company may be found at http://www.oppsource.com or by calling 877-742-8880.

