The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 14 August 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1350.18 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1334.06 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1373.82 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1357.70 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

