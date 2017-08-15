$5.8 Billion Hearing Implants and Biomaterials Market, 2023

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Hearing Implants and Biomaterials: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2017 to 2023" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

'Hearing Implants and Biomaterials: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2017 to 2023' has 162 pages, 88 tables and figures.

Hearing Implants and Biomaterial markets are poised to achieve significant growth with increasing use of next generation metals, polymers, and ceramics set to enhance the value of hearing surgery and improve surgical outcomes. By improving hearing of people with profound hearing deficits. Improvements is hearing for severely deaf infants, children and adults particularly old people are dramatic.

Small implant, great results is the norm. The best results were found among children who received the cochlear implant at 0-3 years of age. They achieved 90 to 95 percent hearing and language improvement. 80-90 percent of these children develop a hearing and speech equal to those of children with normal hearing.

Biomaterials inside CI are biological materials that are implanted into the ear area to repair hearing. All CI manufacturers use platinum contacts in electrode production. Iridium oxide coatings have been investigated, which show beneficial effects of impedance.

Biomaterials for hearing implants depend on components, structural polymers, and electrodes. Biomaterials have transformed medical treatment of hearing loss. The ear functioning, hearing loss is able to be addressed with functioning repaired via a device implant that leverages biomaterials.

The cochlear implant has become widely recognized as an established treatment for profound hearing loss. This bodes well for market growth, as there is minimal, less than one percent market penetration now. New materials and greater surgeon experience are expected to reduce the cost of the implant, both the device and the procedure.

Economies of scale always decrease costs and increase market size. The trend likely to continue is for Cochlear implants as medical devices to continue to be used more often. Implants bypass damaged structures in the inner ear and directly stimulate the auditory nerve. They are surgically implanted to improve hearing in people with severe or profound hearing losses. They can create a range of sound, but do not replace normal hearing.

Cochlear implants are not indicated for all hard of hearing or deaf people. They are not recommended in people who function well with hearing aids.

The implant works by picking up incoming sounds. Incoming sounds are converted to electrical currents and directed to a number of contact points on the internal wire. This operation creates an electrical field which directly stimulates the auditory nerve, thus bypassing the defective inner ear. Cochlear implants convert sound waves to electrical impulses and transmit them to the inner ear, providing people with the ability to hear sounds and potentially better understand speech without reading lips.

According to the lead author of the team that prepared the study:

Cochlear implants extend the medical device markets by enabling a bypass of damaged structures in the inner ear. They directly stimulate the auditory nerve. They are surgically implanted to improve hearing in people with severe or profound hearing losses. They can create a range of sound, but do not replace normal hearing.

The worldwide market for Hearing Implants and associated biomaterials is $1.8 billion in 2017, anticipated to reach $5.8 billion by 2023. The complete report provides a comprehensive analysis of hearing implants in different categories, illustrating the diversity of uses for devices in auditory surgery by age group. A complete procedure analysis is done, looking at numbers of procedures and doing penetration analysis.

Key Topics:

Alpha Titanium Alloys

Alpha-Beta Titanium Alloys

Annealing - Beta Titanium Alloys

Biomaterials for Hearing Implants

Bypass damaged structures

Convert sound waves

Electrical field

Improve hearing in people

Inner ear

Near Alpha Titanium Alloys

Profound hearing loss

Profound hearing losses

Sounds are converted to electrical currents

Stimulate the auditory nerve

Stimulates the auditory nerve



Key Topics Covered:

1. Biomaterials for Hearing Implants: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 Use Of Cochlear Implants

1.2 Ear Description

1.3 Bilateral CI Fitting

1.4 Cochlear Implants Biomaterials

1.5 Biomaterials in Hearing Implant



2. Hearing Implants and Biomaterials Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Hearing Implants and Biomaterials Market Driving Forces

2.2 Hearing Implant Market Shares

2.3 Biomaterials Market Forecasts

2.4 Global Biomaterials Market

2.5 Cochlear (CI) Implant Technical Specifications

2.6 Biomaterials Pricing

2.7 Biomaterials Regional Segment Analysis



3. Biomaterial Hearing Implants Product Description

3.1 Cochlear

3.2 Med-El GmbH's Flex EAS

3.3 Sonova / Advanced Bionics AG



4. Biomaterials Research and Technology

4.1 Medical Device Standards and Implant Standards - ASTM International

4.2 Metalic Implants

4.3 Hearing Implant Prosthesis Biomaterials



5. Ear Implant Biomaterials Company Profiles

5.1 Cochlear

5.2 Med-EL Maestro

5.3 Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

5.4 Sonova / Advanced Bionics AG

5.5 William Demant / Oticon Medical / Neurelec



6. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dd8pjn/hearing_implants

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716