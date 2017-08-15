The "Austria - Fixed Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Austrian fixed-line broadband market is dominated by the DSL sector, which retained a 64% market share of subscribers at the beginning of 2017. The cable broadband sector has held a steady share of about 34%.

Although there are a number of smaller operators the cable sector is dominated by UPC Austria. The incumbent telco Telekom Austria has invested in G.fast technologies to supplement high-bandwidth connectivity in areas where it has not prioritised fibre. Fibre penetration remains low, with the platform having less than 2% market share of subscribers, but there is vigour among operators to build out network infrastructure.

Ongoing investment in the sector suggests stronger growth in coming years, and as a result the number of DSL lines is expected to fall as customers are migrated to fibre.

Companies mentioned in this report:

Telekom Austria

UPC Austria

Xlink

Orange Austria

T-Mobile Austria.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Synopsis

2. Introduction and statistical overview

3. Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

4. Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

5. G.fast

6. Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

7. Other fixed broadband services

8. Competition issues

