The Austrian fixed-line broadband market is dominated by the DSL sector, which retained a 64% market share of subscribers at the beginning of 2017. The cable broadband sector has held a steady share of about 34%.
Although there are a number of smaller operators the cable sector is dominated by UPC Austria. The incumbent telco Telekom Austria has invested in G.fast technologies to supplement high-bandwidth connectivity in areas where it has not prioritised fibre. Fibre penetration remains low, with the platform having less than 2% market share of subscribers, but there is vigour among operators to build out network infrastructure.
Ongoing investment in the sector suggests stronger growth in coming years, and as a result the number of DSL lines is expected to fall as customers are migrated to fibre.
