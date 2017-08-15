Global Digital Gaming Market 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Digital Gaming Market 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

According to statistics cited in the report, global gaming market sales are forecasted to grow by a significant one-digit percentage point in 2017. Meanwhile, digital games, referring to online, mobile, digital console and computer games, are expected to maintain double-digit growth in the same time frame, championed by mobile gaming. Due to this continuing trend, digital could account for over three-quarters of global gaming revenues by 2021.

Within in the field of mobile in 2017, smartphone gaming significantly trumps gaming via tablet. Gamers from China, the USA, Brazil, the UAE and more all favor smartphone over other gaming devices. In 2016, the popularity of augmented reality games furthered mobile gaming and app sales. In addition, virtual reality (VR) games are also gaining traction after the introduction of VR headsets within the mass market. For instance, one-third of frequent gamers from the USA relayed the intent to purchase these gaming accessories this year.

The market of console and computers games has shown a shift to digital game purchasing as well as microtransactions. Last year, almost one-quarter of computer and console gaming purchases in Germany were digital. Furthermore, only a mere single-digit share of total game sales stemmed from boxed games in China, the largest gaming market in the world. However, physical game purchases aren't at an end. This year, over half of console gamers in Brazil stated in a survey that they purchase video games from retail stores as opposed to digitally.



Key Questions Answered

How much of global gaming revenue in 2017 is digital?

What are the top 5 countries worldwide by gaming revenues?

What is the current state and the prospects of mobile gaming?

What are the leading digital game titles on different platforms?

How does the development of digital games market vary by region and country?

Key Topics Covered:





1. Management Summary



2. Global Developments

Global Digital Gaming Market Trends, July 2017

Global Gaming Revenues, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Segment, in %, 2016-2020f

Breakdown of Gaming Revenues by Region, in %, 2017f

Top 5 Countries by Gaming Revenues, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Segment, in %, 2016e

Breakdown of PC/Console Gaming Revenue by Sub-Sector, in %, 2012 & 2021f

Digital Gaming Revenues, in USD billion, 2015 - 2017f

Digital Gaming Revenues, in USD billion, and Number of Users, in millions, by Segment, 2015 - 2017f

Mobile Gaming Revenues, in USD billion, and CAGR, in %, by Two Comparative Estimates, 2016 - 2019f

Mobile Gaming Revenues by Region, in USD billion, 2016

App Store Revenues, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Game and Non-Game, in %, 2016 - 2020

Breakdown of Mobile Gaming App Revenues by Smartphone and Tablet, in USD billion, 2015 - 2020f

Mobile Gaming App Revenues, in USD billion, Year-on-Year Growth, in %, Mobile Share of Gaming Revenues, in %, and Average Annual Spending per Paying Gamer, in USD, by Region, 2017f

Top 3 Mobile Payment Methods Preferred in Gaming, by Platform, in % of Users, June 2017

Top 10 Grossing Digital Game Titles, by Platform, May 2017

Top 5 Grossing Portable Games, by Platform, 2016

3. Asia-Pacific

Share of Smartphone Users Installing Gaming Apps Every Month, in %, July 2016

3.1. China

Digital Gaming Market Trends, July 2017

Online PC and Mobile Gaming Revenues, in CNY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2011 - 2019f

Breakdown of Online Gaming Revenues by PC Client Games, PC Browser Games and Mobile Games, in %, 2011 - 2019f

Number of Online Game Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2015 & 2016

Number of Mobile Online Game Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2015 & 2016

Top 5 Companies by Online Gaming Market Share, in %, Q1 2017

3.2. Japan

Online Gaming Revenues, in JPY billion, 2015 & 2016

Breakdown of Online Gaming Revenues by Device, in JPY billion, 2015 & 2016

Top 10 Online Activities, incl. Online Gaming, in % of Internet Users, February 2016

Breakdown of Frequency of Playing Smartphone Gaming Apps, in % of Smartphone Gaming App Users, December 2016

Breakdown of Monthly Spending on Mobile Gaming Content, in % of Smartphone Gamers, January 2016

3.3. South Korea

Online Gaming Revenues, in KRW billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2018f

Mobile Gaming Revenues, in KRW billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2018f

Breakdown of Market Share by Sectors, in %, 2015

Mobile Gamer Penetration by Age Group, in % of Internet Users, 2016

Breakdown of Number of Mobile Games Downloaded per Month, in % of Mobile Gamers, April 2016

3.4. India

Online Gaming Revenues, in USD million, 2016 & 2021f

Number of Online Gamers, in millions, 2016 & 2021f

Breakdown of Frequency of Mobile Games Download, in % of Smartphone Gamers, June 2016

Breakdown of Monthly In-App Mobile Game Spending, in % of Smartphone Gamers, June 2016

Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in Mobile Gaming, in % of Mobile Gamers Who Make Purchases, June 2016

Top 10 Mobile Games by Combined Downloads from iOS App Store and Google Play, Q2 2016

4. North America

4.1. USA

Digital Gaming Revenues, by the USA and Canada , in USD billion, 2014 - 2018f

and , in USD billion, 2014 - 2018f Digital Gaming Market Trends, July 2017

Breakdown of Gaming Revenues by Segment, in % and in USD billion, 2016

Game Content Spending, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Physical and Digital, in %, 2011 - 2016

Mobile Gaming Revenues, in USD billion, 2015 & 2016

Breakdown of Frequency of Playing Games on Mobile Phones, in % of Mobile Users, July 2016

Breakdown of Mobile Gaming Revenues, by Gender and Age Group, Q1 2017

Top 5 Game Titles by Mobile Gaming Revenues Share, in %, Q1 2017

Top 10 Publishers by Mobile Gaming Revenues, in USD million, 2016

4.2. Canada

Breakdown of Gaming Revenues by Device, in % and in USD billion, 2016e

Breakdown of Devices Used Most Often to Play Games, in % of Gamers, 2012 & 2016

5. Europe

Digital Gaming Revenues in the EU5, by Country, in USD billion, 2016e

5.1. UK

Digital Gaming Market Trends, July 2017

Breakdown of Gaming Revenues, by Physical and Digital, in GBP million, 2015 & 2016

Total Gaming Revenues, by Segment, in GBP million, 2015 & 2016

Number of Digital Gamers, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2015 - 2021f

Market Share of Selected Payment Brands in Digital Gaming, in % of Digital Gaming Transactions, 2016

5.2. Germany

Breakdown of Digital Games Hardware and Software Revenues by Segment, in EUR million, 2015 & 2016

Breakdown of Game App Revenues, by App Purchase and In-App Purchase, in EUR million, 2015 & 2016

and In-App Purchase, in EUR million, 2015 & 2016 Share of Downloaded PC and Console Games in Total Game Purchase Number and Game Sales, in %, 2012 - 2016

Number of Gamers by Device, in millions, June 2016

5.3. France

Gaming Revenues by Market Segment, in EUR million, 2015 & 2016

Breakdown of Gaming Revenues by Segment, in %, 2016

Ranking of Devices Used for Gaming, in % of Individuals, October 2016

5.4. Spain

Video Game Revenues, by Segment, in EUR million, 2015 - 2020

5.5. Italy

Breakdown of Video Game Software Sales, by Physical and Digital, in %, 2015 & 2016

Top 10 Grossing Mobile Games in Google Play and iOS Store, June 2017

5.6. Russia

Online Gaming Revenues, in RUB billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2011 - 2016

Online Gaming Revenues, by Segment, in RUB billion, and CAGR, in %, 2011 - 2016

Online Gaming Revenues, in RUB billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2017f

6. Latin America

Top 7 Countries by Digital Gaming Revenues, in USD million, 2016

Breakdown of Digital Gaming Transactions by Payment Method, by Selected Countries, in %, 2016

Breakdown of Gaming Revenues by Device, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016

Breakdown of Total Gaming Revenues by Device, in %, 2016 & 2019f

6.1. Brazil

Devices Used and Preferred for Playing Games, in % of Gamers, February 2017

Categories of Mobile Games Played, in % of Mobile Gamers, February 2017

Breakdown of Ways Most Used to Purchase PC Games, in % of PC Gamers, February 2017

Breakdown of Ways Most Used to Purchase Console Video Games, in % of Console Gamers, February 2017

6.2. Mexico

Devices Used to Play Games, in % of Gamers, 2016

6.3. Argentina

Mobile Gaming Revenues, in USD million, 2016 & 2021f

7. Middle East & Africa

Mobile Share of Gaming Revenues, in % and in USD billion, 2017e

7.1. Saudi Arabia

Share of Gamers Paying for In-App Purchases, in %, February 2016

7.2. UAE

Share of Gamers Preferring Smartphones to Play, in %, 2016

7.3. Iran

Devices Used to Play Games, in % of Gamers, 2016

7.4. Nigeria

Mobile Gaming Revenues, in USD million, 2014 & 2019



Companies Mentioned



Activision

Blizzard Inc

Electronic Arts Inc

King Digital Entertainment Plc

Machine Zone Inc

NetEase Inc

Nintendo Co Ltd

PayPal Holdings Inc

Rockstar Games Inc

Supercell Oy

Tencent Holdings Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k4cmzt/global_digital





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716