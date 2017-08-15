Global Digital Gaming Market 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Digital Gaming Market 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
According to statistics cited in the report, global gaming market sales are forecasted to grow by a significant one-digit percentage point in 2017. Meanwhile, digital games, referring to online, mobile, digital console and computer games, are expected to maintain double-digit growth in the same time frame, championed by mobile gaming. Due to this continuing trend, digital could account for over three-quarters of global gaming revenues by 2021.
Within in the field of mobile in 2017, smartphone gaming significantly trumps gaming via tablet. Gamers from China, the USA, Brazil, the UAE and more all favor smartphone over other gaming devices. In 2016, the popularity of augmented reality games furthered mobile gaming and app sales. In addition, virtual reality (VR) games are also gaining traction after the introduction of VR headsets within the mass market. For instance, one-third of frequent gamers from the USA relayed the intent to purchase these gaming accessories this year.
The market of console and computers games has shown a shift to digital game purchasing as well as microtransactions. Last year, almost one-quarter of computer and console gaming purchases in Germany were digital. Furthermore, only a mere single-digit share of total game sales stemmed from boxed games in China, the largest gaming market in the world. However, physical game purchases aren't at an end. This year, over half of console gamers in Brazil stated in a survey that they purchase video games from retail stores as opposed to digitally.
Key Questions Answered
- How much of global gaming revenue in 2017 is digital?
- What are the top 5 countries worldwide by gaming revenues?
- What is the current state and the prospects of mobile gaming?
- What are the leading digital game titles on different platforms?
- How does the development of digital games market vary by region and country?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Global Digital Gaming Market Trends, July 2017
- Global Gaming Revenues, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Segment, in %, 2016-2020f
- Breakdown of Gaming Revenues by Region, in %, 2017f
- Top 5 Countries by Gaming Revenues, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Segment, in %, 2016e
- Breakdown of PC/Console Gaming Revenue by Sub-Sector, in %, 2012 & 2021f
- Digital Gaming Revenues, in USD billion, 2015 - 2017f
- Digital Gaming Revenues, in USD billion, and Number of Users, in millions, by Segment, 2015 - 2017f
- Mobile Gaming Revenues, in USD billion, and CAGR, in %, by Two Comparative Estimates, 2016 - 2019f
- Mobile Gaming Revenues by Region, in USD billion, 2016
- App Store Revenues, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Game and Non-Game, in %, 2016 - 2020
- Breakdown of Mobile Gaming App Revenues by Smartphone and Tablet, in USD billion, 2015 - 2020f
- Mobile Gaming App Revenues, in USD billion, Year-on-Year Growth, in %, Mobile Share of Gaming Revenues, in %, and Average Annual Spending per Paying Gamer, in USD, by Region, 2017f
- Top 3 Mobile Payment Methods Preferred in Gaming, by Platform, in % of Users, June 2017
- Top 10 Grossing Digital Game Titles, by Platform, May 2017
- Top 5 Grossing Portable Games, by Platform, 2016
3. Asia-Pacific
- Share of Smartphone Users Installing Gaming Apps Every Month, in %, July 2016
3.1. China
- Digital Gaming Market Trends, July 2017
- Online PC and Mobile Gaming Revenues, in CNY billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2011 - 2019f
- Breakdown of Online Gaming Revenues by PC Client Games, PC Browser Games and Mobile Games, in %, 2011 - 2019f
- Number of Online Game Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2015 & 2016
- Number of Mobile Online Game Users, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2015 & 2016
- Top 5 Companies by Online Gaming Market Share, in %, Q1 2017
3.2. Japan
- Online Gaming Revenues, in JPY billion, 2015 & 2016
- Breakdown of Online Gaming Revenues by Device, in JPY billion, 2015 & 2016
- Top 10 Online Activities, incl. Online Gaming, in % of Internet Users, February 2016
- Breakdown of Frequency of Playing Smartphone Gaming Apps, in % of Smartphone Gaming App Users, December 2016
- Breakdown of Monthly Spending on Mobile Gaming Content, in % of Smartphone Gamers, January 2016
3.3. South Korea
- Online Gaming Revenues, in KRW billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2018f
- Mobile Gaming Revenues, in KRW billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2018f
- Breakdown of Market Share by Sectors, in %, 2015
- Mobile Gamer Penetration by Age Group, in % of Internet Users, 2016
- Breakdown of Number of Mobile Games Downloaded per Month, in % of Mobile Gamers, April 2016
3.4. India
- Online Gaming Revenues, in USD million, 2016 & 2021f
- Number of Online Gamers, in millions, 2016 & 2021f
- Breakdown of Frequency of Mobile Games Download, in % of Smartphone Gamers, June 2016
- Breakdown of Monthly In-App Mobile Game Spending, in % of Smartphone Gamers, June 2016
- Breakdown of Payment Methods Used in Mobile Gaming, in % of Mobile Gamers Who Make Purchases, June 2016
- Top 10 Mobile Games by Combined Downloads from iOS App Store and Google Play, Q2 2016
4. North America
4.1. USA
- Digital Gaming Revenues, by the USA and Canada, in USD billion, 2014 - 2018f
- Digital Gaming Market Trends, July 2017
- Breakdown of Gaming Revenues by Segment, in % and in USD billion, 2016
- Game Content Spending, in USD billion, and Breakdown by Physical and Digital, in %, 2011 - 2016
- Mobile Gaming Revenues, in USD billion, 2015 & 2016
- Breakdown of Frequency of Playing Games on Mobile Phones, in % of Mobile Users, July 2016
- Breakdown of Mobile Gaming Revenues, by Gender and Age Group, Q1 2017
- Top 5 Game Titles by Mobile Gaming Revenues Share, in %, Q1 2017
- Top 10 Publishers by Mobile Gaming Revenues, in USD million, 2016
4.2. Canada
- Breakdown of Gaming Revenues by Device, in % and in USD billion, 2016e
- Breakdown of Devices Used Most Often to Play Games, in % of Gamers, 2012 & 2016
5. Europe
- Digital Gaming Revenues in the EU5, by Country, in USD billion, 2016e
5.1. UK
- Digital Gaming Market Trends, July 2017
- Breakdown of Gaming Revenues, by Physical and Digital, in GBP million, 2015 & 2016
- Total Gaming Revenues, by Segment, in GBP million, 2015 & 2016
- Number of Digital Gamers, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Internet Users, 2015 - 2021f
- Market Share of Selected Payment Brands in Digital Gaming, in % of Digital Gaming Transactions, 2016
5.2. Germany
- Breakdown of Digital Games Hardware and Software Revenues by Segment, in EUR million, 2015 & 2016
- Breakdown of Game App Revenues, by App Purchase and In-App Purchase, in EUR million, 2015 & 2016
- Share of Downloaded PC and Console Games in Total Game Purchase Number and Game Sales, in %, 2012 - 2016
- Number of Gamers by Device, in millions, June 2016
5.3. France
- Gaming Revenues by Market Segment, in EUR million, 2015 & 2016
- Breakdown of Gaming Revenues by Segment, in %, 2016
- Ranking of Devices Used for Gaming, in % of Individuals, October 2016
5.4. Spain
- Video Game Revenues, by Segment, in EUR million, 2015 - 2020
5.5. Italy
- Breakdown of Video Game Software Sales, by Physical and Digital, in %, 2015 & 2016
- Top 10 Grossing Mobile Games in Google Play and iOS Store, June 2017
5.6. Russia
- Online Gaming Revenues, in RUB billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2011 - 2016
- Online Gaming Revenues, by Segment, in RUB billion, and CAGR, in %, 2011 - 2016
- Online Gaming Revenues, in RUB billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2014 - 2017f
6. Latin America
- Top 7 Countries by Digital Gaming Revenues, in USD million, 2016
- Breakdown of Digital Gaming Transactions by Payment Method, by Selected Countries, in %, 2016
- Breakdown of Gaming Revenues by Device, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016
- Breakdown of Total Gaming Revenues by Device, in %, 2016 & 2019f
6.1. Brazil
- Devices Used and Preferred for Playing Games, in % of Gamers, February 2017
- Categories of Mobile Games Played, in % of Mobile Gamers, February 2017
- Breakdown of Ways Most Used to Purchase PC Games, in % of PC Gamers, February 2017
- Breakdown of Ways Most Used to Purchase Console Video Games, in % of Console Gamers, February 2017
6.2. Mexico
- Devices Used to Play Games, in % of Gamers, 2016
6.3. Argentina
- Mobile Gaming Revenues, in USD million, 2016 & 2021f
7. Middle East & Africa
- Mobile Share of Gaming Revenues, in % and in USD billion, 2017e
7.1. Saudi Arabia
- Share of Gamers Paying for In-App Purchases, in %, February 2016
7.2. UAE
- Share of Gamers Preferring Smartphones to Play, in %, 2016
7.3. Iran
- Devices Used to Play Games, in % of Gamers, 2016
7.4. Nigeria
- Mobile Gaming Revenues, in USD million, 2014 & 2019
Companies Mentioned
- Activision
- Blizzard Inc
- Electronic Arts Inc
- King Digital Entertainment Plc
- Machine Zone Inc
- NetEase Inc
- Nintendo Co Ltd
- PayPal Holdings Inc
- Rockstar Games Inc
- Supercell Oy
- Tencent Holdings Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/k4cmzt/global_digital
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716