Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Key Financial Information of Zheshang Securities

Key Financial Information of Zheshang Securities

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

ANNOUNCEMENT

KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND INDICATORS OF

ZHESHANG SECURITIES CO., LTD.

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2017

The board of directors (the " Board ") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the interim report of our subsidiary, Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. ("Zheshang Securities", the A Shares of which are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) (Stock code: 601878) for the first half of 2017, which was published on August 15, 2017 (the "Report").

The Board would like to draw the attention of the shareholders of the Company and public investors to the following key financial data and indicators of Zheshang Securities for the half year ended June 30, 2017 as stated in the Report:

I.KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB



Key Financial Information Current reporting

period (January to

June 2017) Corresponding

period last

year Increase/ decrease

in this reporting

period as

compared

to the corresponding

period last year (%) Operating income 2,060,203,036.13 2,113,800,489.03 (2.54) Netprofitattributabletoshareholdersoftheparent company 526,780,112.70 518,610,419.37 1.58 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent companyafterdeductingnon-recurringprofitand loss 513,932,623.37 509,152,419.95 0.94 Netcashflowgeneratedfromoperatingactivities (1,112,389,695.71) (4,022,850,457.35) 72.35 Other comprehensive income (25,759.02) (13,854,905.49) 99.81 As at the end

of current

reporting period As at the

end of

last year Increase/ decrease

in this reporting

period as

compared

to the end of

last year (%) Total assets 55,169,422,960.83 53,737,245,553.09 2.67 Total liabilities 42,320,368,151.67 44,171,746,651.36 (4.19) Equityattributabletoshareholdersoftheparent company 12,849,054,809.16 9,565,498,901.73 34.33 Total equity of owners 12,849,054,809.16 9,565,498,901.73 34.33

II.KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Currency: RMB





Key Financial Indicators Current reporting

period (January to

June 2017) Corresponding

period last

year Increase/ decrease

in this reporting

period as

compared

to the corresponding

period last year (%) Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share) 0.18 0.17 5.88 Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share) 0.18 0.17 5.88 Basic earnings per share after deducting non-recurring profit and loss (Yuan/share) 0.17 0.17 0 Weighted average returns on net assets (%) 5.36 6.00 (0.64) Weightedaveragereturnsonnetassetsafter deducting non-recurring profit and loss (%) 5.23 5.85 (0.62)

III.NET CAPITAL AND RISK CONTROL INDICATORS OF THE PARENT COMPANY

Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Items As at the end

of current

reporting period As at the

end of

last year Net capital 9,663,582,906.04 7,056,740,219.78 Net assets 11,306,157,952.54 8,187,015,129.29 Net capital/total risk capital reserves (%) 284.06 135.51 Net capital/net assets (%) 85.47 86.19 Net capital/liabilities (%) 41.13 30.23 Net assets/liabilities (%) 48.13 35.08 Value of proprietary equity securities and securities derivatives/net capital (%) 7.83 30.31 Valueofproprietaryfixedincomesecurities/netcapital(%) 150.66 135.61

