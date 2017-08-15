sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Key Financial Information of Zheshang Securities

Key Financial Information of Zheshang Securities

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock code: 0576)

ANNOUNCEMENT
KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND INDICATORS OF
ZHESHANG SECURITIES CO., LTD.
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2017

The board of directors (the " Board ") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the interim report of our subsidiary, Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. ("Zheshang Securities", the A Shares of which are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) (Stock code: 601878) for the first half of 2017, which was published on August 15, 2017 (the "Report").

The Board would like to draw the attention of the shareholders of the Company and public investors to the following key financial data and indicators of Zheshang Securities for the half year ended June 30, 2017 as stated in the Report:

I.KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB


Key Financial Information		Current reporting
period (January to
June 2017)		Corresponding
period last
year		Increase/ decrease
in this reporting
period as
compared
to the corresponding
period last year
(%)
Operating income2,060,203,036.132,113,800,489.03(2.54)
Netprofitattributabletoshareholdersoftheparent
company526,780,112.70518,610,419.371.58
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent
companyafterdeductingnon-recurringprofitand
loss513,932,623.37509,152,419.950.94
Netcashflowgeneratedfromoperatingactivities(1,112,389,695.71)(4,022,850,457.35)72.35
Other comprehensive income(25,759.02)(13,854,905.49)99.81
As at the end
of current
reporting period		As at the
end of
last year		Increase/ decrease
in this reporting
period as
compared
to the end of
last year
(%)
Total assets55,169,422,960.8353,737,245,553.092.67
Total liabilities42,320,368,151.6744,171,746,651.36(4.19)
Equityattributabletoshareholdersoftheparent
company12,849,054,809.169,565,498,901.7334.33
Total equity of owners12,849,054,809.169,565,498,901.7334.33

II.KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Currency: RMB



Key Financial Indicators		Current reporting
period (January to
June 2017)		Corresponding
period last
year		Increase/ decrease
in this reporting
period as
compared
to the corresponding
period last year
(%)
Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share)0.180.175.88
Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share)0.180.175.88
Basic earnings per share after deducting
non-recurring profit and loss (Yuan/share)0.170.170
Weighted average returns on net assets (%)5.366.00(0.64)
Weightedaveragereturnsonnetassetsafter
deducting non-recurring profit and loss (%)5.235.85(0.62)

III.NET CAPITAL AND RISK CONTROL INDICATORS OF THE PARENT COMPANY

Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
ItemsAs at the end
of current
reporting period		As at the
end of
last year
Net capital9,663,582,906.047,056,740,219.78
Net assets11,306,157,952.548,187,015,129.29
Net capital/total risk capital reserves (%)284.06135.51
Net capital/net assets (%)85.4786.19
Net capital/liabilities (%)41.1330.23
Net assets/liabilities (%)48.1335.08
Value of proprietary equity securities and securities
derivatives/net capital (%)7.8330.31
Valueofproprietaryfixedincomesecurities/netcapital(%)150.66135.61

Note:ThefulltextoftheReport ispublished on thewebsite oftheShanghai StockExchange (http://www.sse.com.cn/).

On behalf of the Board
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
ZHAN Xiaozhang
Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, August 15, 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are: Mr. ZHAN Xiaozhang, Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. WANG Dongjie, Mr. DAI Benmeng and Mr. ZHOU Jianping; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. ZHOU Jun, Mr. PEI Ker-Wei and Ms. LEE Wai Tsang, Rosa.


