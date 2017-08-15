Mobile Edge Computing Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022 - Rising Focus On Delivering High Bandwidth And Low Latency

DUBLIN, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mobile Edge Computing Market by Component (Hardware & Software), Application (Location-Based Services, Video Surveillance, Unified Communication, Optimized Local Content Distribution), Organization Size & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Mobile Edge Computing market is expected to grow from USD 185.8 Million in 2017 to USD 838.6 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35.2%

The demand for Mobile Edge Computing is driven by many factors, such as increasing need among enterprises to deliver Quality of Experience (QoE) and rising focus on delivering high bandwidth and low latency.

The Mobile Edge Computing market has been segmented on the basis of components, applications, organization sizes, and regions. The hardware segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the software segment is estimated to have the largest market size in 2017 in the market. Mobile Edge Computing offers capabilities such as traffic steering, content optimization, interoperability among applications, and others. Adoption of Mobile Edge Computing services among various enterprises has increased due to its benefits, such as ultra-low latency, faster deployment of Mobile Edge Computing applications, better experience, and high bandwidth.

The location-based services segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017 among other applications. By using Mobile Edge Computing, enterprises are developing new and better ways to enhance operational benefits, while reducing costs. Lower costs and greater efficiency and increasing need among enterprises to deliver QoE are driving the demand for Mobile Edge Computing offerings. The enterprises are increasingly implementing Mobile Edge Computing, to deliver a variety of services linked to a particular place, as per the user's interest.

North America is estimated to have the largest market share in 2017, whereas the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Mobile Edge Computing market. The increasing need for data optimization and reducing the overall response time is driving the demand for Mobile Edge Computing globally.

Adoption of Mobile Edge Computing is increasing in the market, owing to the increasing need for delivering high bandwidth and ultra-low latency. However, the major hindrance faced by the enterprises while adopting Mobile Edge Computing is the lack of required infrastructure and deployment capabilities.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Need Among Enterprises to Deliver Qoe

Rising Focus On Delivering High Bandwidth And Low Latency

Restraints



Lack of Required Infrastructure And Deployment Capabilities

Opportunities



Opportunities for Enterprises in Emerging Mec Application Areas of Ar/Vr

New Revenue Stream for Service Providers

Challenges



Integration of Different Technologies at the Edge of Mobile Network

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Mobile Edge Computing Market Analysis, By Component



7 Mobile Edge Computing Market Analysis, By Application



8 Mobile Edge Computing Market Analysis, By Organization Size



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Adlink Technology, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Artesyn Embedded Technologies Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Saguna Networks Ltd.

Vapor Io, Inc.

Vasona Networks, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qrkkg7/mobile_edge

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716