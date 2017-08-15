Antibody Services Market Analysis Application, Manufacturers, Global Industry Sales, Production and 2022 Forecasts Available at ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, August 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Antibody Services Industry report analyses the current market trends, drivers and inhibitors impacting the Antibody Services Market. The report outlines the evolution of Antibody Services market by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2022. This report also presents the revenue opportunities in the Antibody Services market through to 2022, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and sector and size band.

Antibody services include competitively priced packages and purification options for antibody production. Service Providers offer support for different types and steps of antibody production from peptide design, synthesis, and carrier protein conjugation to animal immunization, serum collection, or hybridoma fusion, titer analysis, and final antibody purification. They also immunize with recombinant proteins or protein fragments provided by the customers (or expressed and purified in labs using cDNAs from the service providers extensive in-house genomics library) to generate antibodies in rabbits, chickens, goats, guinea pigs, mice, or rats.

The report displays the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales; revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017. This report focuses on the Antibody Services in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers - ThermoFisher, GenScript, Abcam, MBS, ROCKLAND, ProSci, Anaspec, Bio-Rad, Covance, Capra Science, Innovagen, APS, Randox, GL Biochem and Abgent

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Monoclonal

Polyclonal

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into - BioScience Companies, BioScience Research Institutions, Hospitals and Other.

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Antibody Services Market.

Chapter 1, Describe Antibody Services Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, Analyse the top manufacturers of Antibody Services, with sales, revenue, and price of Antibody Services, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 4, Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Antibody Services, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 analyzed the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions; Chapter 10 and 11, Shows the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

In Chapter 12, Antibody Services market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, Described Antibody Services sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

