MIAMI, 2017-08-15 15:56 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hminers is delighted to announce the mega launch of three new products that will make cryptocurrency mining easy and efficient like never before. This Miami-based organization is one of the most trusted names in the cryptocurrency market with the distinction of creating the world's first 10 nm ASIC Chip. The company's three new products H2U Miner, H4U Miner, and Rack Equipped with 5 x H4U are now up for sale at www.Hminers.com.



As the difficulties in bitcoin mining have kept on increasing over the last few years, Hminers has embraced new principles to create multi algorithm based miners. Each of the three new products from the company is built and designed to operate under multiple algorithms and provide customers the freedom to switch to any coin that offers them a better income. In addition to bitcoin, these products can be used to mine Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dash.



Powered by the company's brilliant hardware design, Hminers has created mining chips that offer high hash rate and low power consumption. Their all three new products have been thoroughly evaluated, prototyped, and extreme-condition pressure tested before the launch.



One of the key features of these products is their hash rate power



-- Bitcoin 90 TH/s, Litecoin 3 GH/s, Ethereum 2 GH/s, and Dash 8 GH/s for H2U Miner. -- Bitcoin 130 TH/s, Litecoin 4.5 GH/s, Ethereum 3 GH/s, and Dash 10 GH/s for H4U Miner. -- Bitcoin 650 TH/s, Litecoin 22.5 GH/s, Ethereum 15 GH/s, and Dash 50 GH/s for Rack Equipped with 5 x H4U



Some other important features include



-- Low power consumption -- Capable of running multiple algorithms -- Return of investment within one month or less -- Can be used anywhere because of low noise and heat generation -- Easy to use



More about these products can be found at https://hminers.com/products/.



About Hminers: Hminers is the most recognizable companies in the cryptocurrency industry and the proud creators of the world's first 10 nm ASIC Chip. The core team of this organization comprises of top level specialists from globally renowned organizations such as IBM, Microsoft, and Samsung.



Contact: Adam Lark info@hminers.com +1 305-203-6542