BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo's Housing Market Index based on a survey for August will be published at 10:00 am ET Tuesday. The consensus is for 65, up from 64 in July.



Ahead of the data, the greenback was higher against its major rivals.



The greenback was worth 1.1715 against the euro, 110.66 against the yen, 0.9732 against the franc and 1.2868 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



